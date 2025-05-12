Scientists observe hidden ripple effect of hurricanes deep beneath the surface: 'Less well understood'

Over time, these sediment pulses may affect ocean chemistry, coral health, and deep-sea biodiversity.

A discovery sheds light on the hidden consequences of hurricanes, revealing just how far their impact reaches: well beyond coastlines and deep into the ocean.

While hurricanes have long been associated with destruction on land, new findings show these powerful storms also trigger underwater waves.

They push sediment and organic matter from shallow water to the ocean's depths, a process that's "less well understood," as The Guardian reported.

What's happening?

During Hurricane Fabian in 2003, scientists from the Oceanic Flux Program recorded that the storm delivered an entire year's worth of sediment to the deep sea in just two weeks.

Using sediment traps located at various depths, researchers measured surges in the sinking sediment, which contains elements that play key roles in supporting marine ecosystems and carbon cycling.

The discovery helps explain the vast and previously unmeasured role hurricanes play in moving nutrients and pollutants far offshore, impacting areas once believed to be relatively untouched by surface weather.

Why is the impact of hurricanes on the deep ocean important?

This insight amplifies growing concerns about warming oceans fueling stronger hurricanes. As water temperatures rise, so do the frequency and intensity of storms — warmer water makes hurricanes more powerful and destructive.

Over time, these sediment pulses may affect ocean chemistry, coral health, and deep-sea biodiversity — changes that are difficult to reverse.

Without a clear understanding of these deep-sea shifts, it is hard to gauge the long-term effects of today's increasingly intense weather systems.

What's being done about changes in the ocean caused by extreme weather?

Scientists with programs such as the OFP work to better understand how ocean systems respond to extreme weather events, providing policymakers with important data.

Meanwhile, taking steps such as installing solar panels and advocating for coastal conservation can go a long way toward mitigating rising temperatures. Furthermore, staying informed about critical climate issues is one of the simplest ways to protect life above and below the waves.

