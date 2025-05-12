  • Tech Tech

Scientists observe hidden ripple effect of hurricanes deep beneath the surface: 'Less well understood'

Over time, these sediment pulses may affect ocean chemistry, coral health, and deep-sea biodiversity.

by Geri Mileva
Over time, these sediment pulses may affect ocean chemistry, coral health, and deep-sea biodiversity.

Photo Credit: iStock

A discovery sheds light on the hidden consequences of hurricanes, revealing just how far their impact reaches: well beyond coastlines and deep into the ocean. 

While hurricanes have long been associated with destruction on land, new findings show these powerful storms also trigger underwater waves. 

They push sediment and organic matter from shallow water to the ocean's depths, a process that's "less well understood," as The Guardian reported. 

What's happening?

During Hurricane Fabian in 2003, scientists from the Oceanic Flux Program recorded that the storm delivered an entire year's worth of sediment to the deep sea in just two weeks. 

Using sediment traps located at various depths, researchers measured surges in the sinking sediment, which contains elements that play key roles in supporting marine ecosystems and carbon cycling. 

The discovery helps explain the vast and previously unmeasured role hurricanes play in moving nutrients and pollutants far offshore, impacting areas once believed to be relatively untouched by surface weather.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Why is the impact of hurricanes on the deep ocean important?

This insight amplifies growing concerns about warming oceans fueling stronger hurricanes. As water temperatures rise, so do the frequency and intensity of storms — warmer water makes hurricanes more powerful and destructive.

Over time, these sediment pulses may affect ocean chemistry, coral health, and deep-sea biodiversity — changes that are difficult to reverse. 

Without a clear understanding of these deep-sea shifts, it is hard to gauge the long-term effects of today's increasingly intense weather systems.

What's being done about changes in the ocean caused by extreme weather?

Scientists with programs such as the OFP work to better understand how ocean systems respond to extreme weather events, providing policymakers with important data. 

Do you think your house could withstand a hurricane?

No way 😨

Maybe a weak one 🙁

I'm not sure 🤷

It definitely could 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Meanwhile, taking steps such as installing solar panels and advocating for coastal conservation can go a long way toward mitigating rising temperatures. Furthermore, staying informed about critical climate issues is one of the simplest ways to protect life above and below the waves.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x