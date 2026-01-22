Officials announce troubling reason behind abrupt closure of dozens of hiking trails: 'Never before have we seen [this]'

"There's no doubt about it."

A combination of two forces is shutting down access to hiking trails worldwide, according to Euronews.

What's happening?

Increasingly intense weather patterns are making hiking increasingly treacherous. Paths in northern Italy have become overrun with landslides as permafrost has thawed at an accelerated rate, for example.

"Never before have we seen such an incredible increase in rockfalls," said Piero Carlesi from the Italian Alpine Club, per La Repubblica. "Landslides are on the rise, and the main cause is the climate crisis. There's no doubt about it."

Over 70 routes on the Swiss side of the Alps were closed last year due to such conditions.

An increasing volume of tourism has also created a growing strain on maintenance resources and ecosystems. The land managers of Japan's famous Mount Fuji have had to dramatically ramp up entry costs to keep paths in an adequate state of repair. Fees have increased for access to natural areas in Portugal as well.

Why are hiking trails important?

While hikers are nature lovers, they may not fully grasp the wear and tear of their activities. Going off-path can erode natural resources that wildlife depends on and scare animals farther from those resources. Repeated exposure to humans can increase animals' comfort levels, leading to aggressive behavior around food incentives. Among larger animals, this can force management staff to engage in euthanasia for safety purposes.

Many natural areas end up as illegal dumping grounds, a problem exacerbated by increased traffic. Wildlife routinely end up searching through this trash for food, ingesting it, and dying as a result.

What's being done about hiking?

Hikers keen to preserve the landscapes they love can stay on designated paths. This can help ecosystems thrive while humans minimize their footprints. Care for this terrain can extend to joining local volunteer groups to help maintain natural areas.

On a day-to-day basis, reducing harmful carbon pollution can help to tamp down the destructive weather patterns upending natural spaces. This can include using low-impact travel options when visiting new areas to hike.

