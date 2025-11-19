Dog walker stunned after opening abandoned box near school: 'Probably the strangest thing we've seen'

A dog walker in South Bristol, England, made a startling discovery after opening a wooden box left sitting near a primary school. Inside was a massive boa constrictor — likely a pet snake that was abandoned by the owner.

What happened?

After finding the snake, which was barely moving, they alerted a local volunteer, who told the BBC that the snake was "probably the strangest thing we've ever seen in the park." At first, she thought the reptile was dead. But then, she said, it lifted its head, showing it was "alive but very weak."

The boa constrictor had been left out long enough that officers described it as "cold and lethargic and left much longer, may well have died." Police transported the snake to a vet before it was sent to a reptile charity for care.

Why are abandoned snakes concerning?

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a large snake has been found abandoned in public. Abandoning or releasing exotic animals — especially near schools and public parks — is risky for both communities and wildlife. Large constrictors can potentially harm children, pets, and even people while also wreaking havoc on local ecosystems if they survive long enough.

While this snake may not have typically been a threat to people, human-wildlife conflict is increasing everywhere — and placing animals in environments where they don't belong isn't helping. When animals are under pressure, either from resource shortages, loss of habitat, or perceived threats, they can respond by attacking people.

In many cases, people who get exotic pets end up in over their heads, often not realizing how high-maintenance they are before it's too late. This incident also shows how financial strain contributes to the problem. As the volunteer said of the discovery: "I understand people are struggling with cost of living, but I just wish people who are struggling to look after pets would reach out."

What's being done about exotic pets?

In this case, the snake fortunately made it to a vet and was placed in the care of wildlife professionals before anything bad happened or it was harmed. Luckily, there are organizations and nonprofits committed to stepping in when exotic animals need help. Anyone who finds they're unable to care for their pet — exotic or not — is encouraged to contact licensed rescues or local authorities rather than releasing them into the wild or abandoning them.

However, many experts argue that exotic animals shouldn't be kept as pets. The exotic pet trade contributes to wildlife smuggling. People interested in exotic animals could instead consider volunteering with local rehabilitation or wildlife programs, which help protect animals and our ecosystems.

