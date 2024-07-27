Island community joins forces with conservation groups to restore iconic natural wonder: 'We've seen positive changes'

"The relationship between the sea and coral is crucial for ocean health."

A dedicated group of islanders in Tanzania's Zanzibar archipelago is on a mission to save their stunning coral reef.

Anxious to protect their livelihoods and way of life, they've embraced a conservation project to restore what's been lost to atmospheric pollution, overfishing, and human activity, according to the BBC.

It started a few years ago when locals noticed the reef's distress. Warmer sea temperatures were bleaching and killing the coral. Fishermen using dynamite were also destroying it, along with damage from unregulated tourist boats and divers.

The islanders teamed up with the sustainable tourism group &Beyond and the nonprofit Africa Foundation in 2021 and got to work. They created underwater "nurseries" using mesh tables to grow coral fragments. The locals trained as conservation rangers to learn to tend the nurseries and then replant the coral onto the reef after a few months.

The results are encouraging — 80% coverage was restored on the "house reef" surrounding Mnemba Island. Artificial reefs made of steel and stone were also created to replenish marine life. It's a win-win, benefiting fishermen while creating new destinations for eco-friendly snorkeling and diving.

"Initially, the area faced significant pressure from tourism, with 200 boats carrying at least 400 guests entering an area of only 200 sq metres [about 8 square miles]," says project coordinator Bakari Jaha. "To preserve the area, the government, along with &Beyond and the Africa Foundation, decided to limit the number of visitors to 80."

The waters around Mnemba are now a protected area. Tourist fees have increased to enhance preservation and boost revenue. Fishing has been suspended around the recovering house reef, too.

"We've seen positive changes. Illegal practices, like the use of dynamite, have decreased, and fishermen have become more knowledgeable about sustainable fishing methods," said local fisherman Mshenga Ally.

The Zanzibar government is so encouraged it plans to expand reef restoration to other threatened areas. While the project can't stop warmer sea currents, those involved hope their methods can be a model to help protect coral worldwide.

"The relationship between the sea and coral is crucial for ocean health. We are allowing sea conditions to restore the reefs to their original state," Jaha says.

