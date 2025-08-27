Hiker sparks outrage with photos of frustrating scene found in woods: 'I hate when people do this'

A hiker took to Reddit to share infuriating images of a disturbing scene they found while trekking through the woods.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The thread, posted to the subreddit r/hiking, shows a carelessly abandoned campsite with litter strewn around the woods.

The disgusted original poster said: "This stuff drives me crazy, I hate when people do this. I took all the garbage I could and contacted our local game/wildlife rangers about the makeshift tent. We have to do better than leave this garbage out in nature."

In response to a comment, the poster added, "It was one of the worst I've seen on my hikes yet."

Such antisocial behavior is unfortunately all too common. It not only creates an eyesore for other visitors, but it also takes a toll on wildlife. Animals can get caught up in packaging, while others are poisoned by plastic. It's precisely why the National Park Service urges visitors to practice the principles of Leave No Trace.

Those who leave nature as they found it are taking local action to ensure that wildlife and future generations will continue to enjoy natural gifts for years to come. It's a simple message that can and should be shared with loved ones.

Commenters were as agitated by the scene as the original poster. "Seriously, this stuff is just disgusting," one said.

Another pointed out the measures they take before they go on an excursion and while they're in the wilderness to clean up litter: "Always took [a] few empty bags when camping, fishing, or hiking. I'd pick up [a] little as I went. Always leave it better than you found it."

"It's the rules," someone else bluntly insisted. "Leave no trace can be applied to a lot of different levels, and every biome is different, but you definitely need to pick up your f****** trash."

