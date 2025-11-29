94-year-old woman makes stunning decision with over 100 acres of family land: 'Been in her family for over a hundred years'

Anne Twitchell, 94, recently donated 105 acres of land to the Monadnock Conservancy in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, reported the Keene Sentinel.

One piece of land contains 84 acres and has a stream, forested wetlands, and other habitats for wildlife. The other parcel is 21 acres with two streams, and it's crucial in supporting Fitzwilliam's water supply.

Twitchell, who is from Peterborough, New Hampshire, worked with the Conservancy to make sure the land would be protected.

She told the Sentinel, "I am pleased that Monadnock Conservancy will be the guardian of these two lots in Fitzwilliam. They will be carrying on the forestry practices that David Kent has done for the past number of years and the wildlife will continue to have a home."

The Conservancy's land protection director, Anne McBride, also said, "We are hugely grateful to Anne for these gifts of land that have been in her family for over a hundred years. We look forward to continuing her thoughtful stewardship of sustainable forestry and maintaining important wildlife habitat."

Twitchell's contribution will allow the Monadnock Conservancy to continue carrying out its conservation work. The organization's values include keeping water clean, providing space for outdoor recreation, and creating educational opportunities, especially for kids.

The Conservancy also stewards land by removing invasive plants, which makes space for native species to thrive. Its work focuses on restoring balance to the environment, which benefits us and the planet.

Mount Monadnock is one of the Conservancy's areas of focus. While fires in the 1800s made the mountain's top bare, alpine bogs and other crucial ecosystems reside farther down the mountain. It has many beautiful outdoor sights and was called a National Natural Landmark in 1987.

The Conservancy's work, along with Twitchell's generosity, will make sure there are gorgeous views and a vibrant environment in New Hampshire for years to come.

Of course, you don't have to be a 94-year-old land owner to support conservation work. Organizing a local cleanup could mean that a trail in your area won't have as many microplastics in its soil. And giving a few bucks to a local conservation organization could create a better environment for future generations.

