High school implements unorthodox policy in place of traditional detention: 'Transformative on so many levels'

These misbehaving students were told to "take a hike," and it did them a world of good.

A school in Maine transformed detentions from spans of sitting in silence to adventures in the great outdoors. This revolutionary act by high school counselor Leslie Trundy was covered in The Washington Post. It received widespread praise as well as incredible results for students.

Switching classroom boredom for three-mile hikes paired with poetry readings, ice-skating, rafting, and snacks hardly seem like punishments. But Trundy found that the number of students getting detention was shrinking week by week.

Instead of taking punitive measures, her actions show that prioritizing the welfare of students can lead to a healthier school environment.

Access to green space can also help to improve mental and physical health. Everyone from newborn babies to older generations can feel the benefits of a brief stint outdoors.

The National Park Service claimed that walking in nature can make you smarter, stronger, healthier, happier, and more productive. It added that "physical activity in a green space can improve cognitive control, short and long-term memory, and overall brain function. Children who walk 20 minutes in a park concentrate in school longer and have better participation."

Pretty much wherever you look, teenagers are criticized for spending too much time on their phones. Efforts like this show that inspiring teachers and mentors, empathy, and access to nature can transform young people.

Instagram comments on The Washington Post's article were overwhelmingly impressed by Leslie Trundy's techniques.

"THIS is how our education system should operate!" one user commented.

"This is not only beautiful and impactful, but transformative on so many levels," another added. "For the students, for the school, and for the environment."

Someone else remarked, "Kids don't need to be punished; they need to be listened to regarding why they are there in the first place. This is a wonderful program."

