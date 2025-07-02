International airport installs high-tech fences that could dramatically reshape modern travel hubs: 'It makes sense'

"It could really have a sizeable impact."

Zurich Airport is trying out an exciting new solar power solution that could help airports — and plenty of other places — slash energy bills and pollution.

As reported by Electrek, the Swiss airport is already a leader in renewable energy, as it gets all of its paid electricity from renewable sources and has solar panels on the roof to generate additional power. Now, it's testing vertical solar fences on the property to boost its solar production.

Photo Credit: Zurich Airport

These upright, double-sided solar panels generate power from both sides, collecting sunlight throughout the day while acting as a security fence. Compared to flat rooftop panels, this dual-facing setup can produce 10% to 30% more power — no extra land or roof space required.

"This will not only boost renewable energy production but also enhance our energy self-sufficiency," said Guido Hüni, head of energy and decarbonization at Zurich Airport.

It's part of a much bigger plan. The airport wants to produce 20 times more of its own solar energy by 2040. That would be enough to power about 5,000 Swiss households annually. By reducing its reliance on imported electricity, the airport can lower operating costs and boost grid resilience.

Airports are ideal solar candidates thanks to their large rooftops, open spaces, and year-round energy demand. A recent study found that 40 additional rooftops at Zurich Airport, including construction in planning, could be fitted with panels.

"Solar PV is so cheap now that it makes sense all sorts of places where it didn't in [the] past," one person commented on the article.

Another agreed: "If going on the vertical (particularly for fencing) becomes a cost effective way of harnessing solar power (at least in certain circumstances or climates).... it could really have a [sizable] impact in helping us transition to solar power."

