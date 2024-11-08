Major international airport announces world's largest energy project of its kind: 'This is about setting the standard'

"Every kilowatt we generate from renewable sources brings us closer to … future-proofing our operations."

Dubai aims to accelerate its sustainability agenda by taking part in a huge clean energy initiative — installing the world's largest rooftop solar system at an airport.

According to Interesting Engineering, this groundbreaking project will be a joint effort by Dubai Airports and Etihad Clean Energy Development Company, a subsidiary of the Dubai Energy and Water Authority. Together they plan to lower aviation-caused carbon pollution by installing more than 62,000 rooftop solar panels across two Dubai airports.

The aviation industry produces a lot of pollution. In 2022, 2% of worldwide carbon emissions came from aviation, and the industry is growing faster than other forms of transportation like rail and shipping.

This new green energy project will involve the installation of 62,904 solar panels between Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports. State news agency WAM estimates the initiative will reduce carbon output by 23,000 tonnes (25,353 tons) per year.

Across both airports, the solar panels will generate 60,346MWh of energy per year, and the project is estimated to be fully operational by 2026, per Interesting Engineering.

Solar power is a clean, renewable energy source that provides more affordable power than dirty fuel sources. It also helps to make communities more resilient in the face of extreme weather events, which can often wreak havoc on the power grid.

In addition, it's an impactful way to reduce pollution, helping to keep our air cleaner and the environment safer for the future.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, looks at the high energy consumption of airports as an opportunity to create positive change.

"For us, this is not just about installing solar panels; it's about embedding sustainability into the core of everything we do. Every kilowatt we generate from renewable sources brings us closer to shrinking our carbon footprint and future-proofing our operations. This is about setting the standard and leading the way for what a truly sustainable airport can achieve," Griffiths said.

