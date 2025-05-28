International airport makes major investment on top of old landfill: 'There's more to come'

Pittsburgh International Airport is soaring to new heights in clean energy innovation. It just announced a major new solar expansion, according to a report by Electrek.

In partnership with Duquesne Light Company and IMG Energy Solutions, the airport is adding more than 11,000 solar panels to its current solar field. It will produce 4.7 megawatts of clean energy — enough to power community homes and businesses and slash around 5 million pounds of harmful air pollution annually. On top of that, local land that used to be a landfill is getting a glow-up as the new site for this expansion.

The airport also plans to produce sustainable aviation fuel, which is not only beneficial for airlines at the airport but also for the environment. This climate-smart move just builds on PIT's reputation as the first airport in the U.S. fully powered by its own microgrid.

This project, expected to be online by 2027, is a win-win for the Pittsburgh region. For residents, this move means cleaner air as well as access to more reliable and affordable electricity. For homeowners looking to save money and reduce pollution, a great way is to install solar panels. Solar can bring the cost of home energy down to or near $0. EnergySage offers a free service that lets you compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on installation.

"We're maximizing the use of airport assets for the betterment of the region — from air service to real estate development to energy innovation," said airport CEO Christina Cassotis. "And there's more to come."

"The expansion of more than 11,000 solar panels to Pittsburgh International Airport's existing solar field is a fantastic step toward a more sustainable energy future for our region," said Allegheny County executive Sara Innamorato.

Duquesne Light Company President and CEO Kevin Walker added: "By expanding access to clean energy for local homes and businesses, we're helping to drive economic growth and bringing to life our vision of a more sustainable future for all. This project represents an important step in delivering more renewable energy to our communities, friends, and neighbors."

