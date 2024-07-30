Researchers make game-changing find that could clean up agriculture industry — here's how it could impact our food supply

New research surrounding the processes and functions of plants has already provided plenty of hope for climate- and disease-resistant crops.

A common mineral may provide a clear path toward cleaning up the agricultural industry, protecting the yields of food crops while reducing the need for chemical fertilizers.

As detailed by Anthropocene, researchers found that zinc impacted how much nitrogen legumes absorbed from the soil, creating a "domino-like effect" that changes the plants' reactions.

Their findings, published in the journal Nature, sparked optimism that further studies will eliminate the need for farmers to dump large amounts of synthetic fertilizers on their crops — a practice that Anthropocene notes can help ensure more robust yields yet result in water contamination as excess fertilizer runs off into lakes, rivers, and ultimately the seas.

Furthermore, synthetic fertilizers aren't only expensive (for farmers and home gardeners alike), but also a significant contributor to rising global temperatures. This has led to a cascade of issues impacting food security, including unnaturally intense extreme weather events and increased pest activity.

According to Greenpeace International & Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, a joint study found that the synthetic fertilizer supply chain accounted for more than 21% of direct carbon pollution from agriculture, generating nearly 1,400 million tons in 2018.

With the United Nations projecting the world's population to reach 10.4 billion by 2100, it's crucial to discover ways to sustain a flourishing food supply in an eco-friendly, long-term manner. New research surrounding the processes and functions of plants has already provided plenty of hope for climate- and disease-resistant crops.

In this study, a gene called "Fixation Under Nitrate," or FUN, appears to be the key to an agriculturally prosperous yet less chemical-dependent future. Researchers found that this newly named parent gene shares "distant ancestry" with some metal-binding proteins, per Anthropocene.

When the FUN gene perceived falling zinc levels, it would trigger a series of reactions that signaled other genes to stop fixing nitrogen. On the other hand, high zinc levels basically made the FUN gene dormant, meaning the legumes could continue their nitrogen uptake.

Next, researchers will investigate how other staple legume crops, like soybeans and cowpeas, react to nitrogen when the FUN gene is inactive. They hope their work will result in a way to naturally increase nitrogen uptake in major crops.

