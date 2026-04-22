YouTuber drives $2,000 wrecked Tesla like real-life Mario Kart

"This is the coolest thing I've ever seen."

Imagine a car, stripped to its bare bones, soaring over dirt ramps with the fearlessness of a video game stunt. It sounds unreal — but one YouTuber made it happen.

A video from creator Remmy Evans is racking up views after he bought a heavily damaged Tesla Model 3 for just $2,000 and drove it like a real-life Mario Kart, Electrek reported.

The electric vehicle had no body panels, no windshield, and no seatbelts. What remained was essentially a rolling chassis: seats, a steering wheel, the battery, and a screen.

Despite its condition, the car still showed an estimated 212 miles of range on a full charge.

After replacing the dangerously worn tires, Evans took the stripped-down Tesla onto public roads, stopped at a local store, and then pushed it to the limit — not only off-roading but even launching it over a ramp.

Amid the chaos, the video highlights a key advantage of EVs. Unlike gas-powered cars, EVs have fewer moving parts, and their critical components — especially the battery and motor — are designed for durability.

Even after years of neglect and severe damage, this Tesla's drivetrain continued to perform reliably.

That resilience can translate to real-world benefits, including lower maintenance costs and longer vehicle lifespans.

The timing is notable, too. Tesla has faced increasing competition and shifting demand, putting pressure on global sales throughout 2025.

For consumers, stories like this offer a different perspective. Even salvaged EVs can still retain surprising value.

Those thinking about making the switch from gas to electric might consider charging at home, which is typically far cheaper than relying on public stations, often saving users hundreds of dollars per year. Services like Qmerit can help prospective buyers get a free estimate for installing a Level 2 home charger.

Pairing an EV with home solar panels can further reduce charging costs. Leveraging tools from EnergySage can make it easy to compare quotes from vetted installers, potentially saving consumers thousands on installation costs.

Viewers of Evans' video had plenty to say about the unconventional build.

"This is the coolest thing I've ever seen," one person commented on YouTube.

"Now I kinda want a Tesla," another added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.