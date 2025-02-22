Manufacturer unveils game-changing technology that charges 100 smartphones' worth of power at once: 'We are setting new standards'

The charger's contactless design reduces wear and tear and helps companies save money on maintenance and labor costs.

Singapore-based Xnergy, a leading provider of high-powered wireless charging technology, recently unveiled the Phoenix — a compact charger that offers blazing-fast, efficient charging for smaller devices such as service and delivery robots and drones.

Xnergy explained that the Phoenix solves many pain points associated with typical contactless chargers tailored for mid-range industrial applications. For one, the charger doesn't take up much room; the receiver pad is slightly larger than a smartphone, making it ideal for companies with limited space.

Despite its small size, it offers a power output of 1,500 watts (equivalent to around 100 smartphones), which Xnergy said is enough to charge most service robots and similar devices. EV Magazine reported that the Phoenix offers reliable charging even with air gaps of up to five centimeters, eliminating concerns about misalignment.

In addition, it supports multiple battery types, making it easy to switch between devices that need charging. The charger's contactless design reduces wear and tear and helps companies save money on maintenance and labor costs.

Xnergy has deployed more than 2,000 modules for electric vehicles and industrial robots, with over 1 million charges completed. As the demand for autonomous devices grows, the company is helping ease the transition to a fully wireless future.

Dr. CF Tong, founder and CEO of Xnergy, said, "The Phoenix is a testament to how strategic partnerships can address the growing demand for efficient, compact, and sustainable power solutions across autonomous mobility sectors.

"By combining Infineon's advanced components with our proprietary technology, we are setting new standards in high-density wireless chargers — small in size and fast in charging. We want to make autonomous charging seamless and easy to adopt."

While Xnergy mainly focuses on producing chargers for robots, some variations of wireless electric vehicle charging have already been launched worldwide, making it easier for consumers to switch to an EV.

For example, road-based charging has been deployed in Detroit, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Sweden, and Germany. Tesla announced wireless home charging tech that may be launched soon, as the company filed patents for the system last fall.

EVs offer many benefits to consumers, including huge savings on maintenance and fuel costs, quieter engines, and no tailpipe pollution (which also helps the planet and people's health).

While some people worry about the pollution created during battery manufacturing and charging, along with the environmental impact of mining for metals needed in battery production, it's a drop in the bucket compared to the damage of extracting and burning dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gasoline for energy.

To meet the demands of the clean energy transition, we​​ will need to mine about 30 million tons of minerals annually by 2040. In comparison, we currently dig up around 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and natural gas per year. To make matters worse, we can't reuse these fuels once they're burned, but we can recycle the raw materials necessary for renewable energy technologies.

As far as the pollution created by charging EVs, one MIT study found that EVs produce an average of 200 grams of carbon air pollution per mile, while cars with internal combustion engines generate around 350 grams per mile driven over their lifetimes.

Whether we're talking about autonomous mobile robots or electric vehicles, wireless charging tech will help bring humanity one step closer to a more sustainable future.

