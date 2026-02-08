Gas car owner shares honest opinions after test-driving parents' new EV: 'Not a surprise there'

For years, electric cars promised the future. Now, they're quietly making gas cars feel outdated. All it took was a ride in their parents' Xiaomi YU7 Pro in Beijing for one Redditor to come away questioning whether gas cars are starting to feel obsolete by design.

In their post, the OP describes a vehicle that feels closer to a smart device than a typical car. They praise the "butter smooth" operating system, a bright heads-up display visible to everyone in the car, zero-gravity seats with massage, and a massive powered frunk that's easier to access than the rear trunk, especially because Chinese drivers often back into parking spots. The car's automation features — including a custom shortcut that turns on seat massage after an hour of driving — are an added bonus.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



All that tech is impressive, but it only matters if the car actually works in the real world. Range anxiety, for example, is one of the biggest reasons many drivers hesitate to adopt EVs. Yet for this Redditor, it wasn't an issue.



Thanks to home charging, a full battery offered roughly 565 kilometers (~351 miles) and only needed a top-up every four to five days. Pair that reliability with its thoughtful features, and the ¥287,000 RMB (~$41,000 USD) YU7 feels like it punches above its mid-tier price.

Even when pushed to the limit, the OP noted, it accelerates like a Tesla Model 3, with responsive steering, solid suspension, and a minimal body roll.

"Not a surprise there," they noted.

Besides the tech positives, the practical benefits also quickly became clear. With home charging, there was no running to gas stations, meaning lower fuel costs and zero tailpipe pollution, which helps reduce air pollution. And low upkeep equals no maintenance surprises, which can also make ownership more affordable over time.

Not to mention, pairing the car with home solar could further shrink energy costs, letting a household charge overnight without thinking twice about electricity bills.

Judging by the comments on the thread, many Redditors wished they were the ones behind the wheel.

"These cars would dominate the American market," wrote one user.

Another was obsessed with the interior. "IMO it has one of the best car interiors of 2025… top tier in execution, ergonomics, style, and build quality," they said.

Between the tech, the driving experience, and the thread's reactions, it's clear this car is turning heads and changing what people expect from a mid-tier EV.

