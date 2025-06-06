Car reviewer shares video of 'Capybara Edition' electric vehicle: 'The whole thing is covered in fur'

Cars have often been synonymous with animals. The Volkswagen Beetle. The Ford Mustang. The Dodge Viper. Now, one Chinese vehicle manufacturer has taken it to the next level and fashioned a new electric vehicle like one of the internet's favorite animals: the capybara.

Supercar Blondie (@SupercarBlondie) shared a YouTube short detailing the Wuling Mini EV Capybara Edition at a vehicle expo. In the video, the original poster takes us through the details of the furry car.

"Little face on the front. The whole thing is covered in fur," the presenter describes, rubbing his hand on the car's exterior.

The vehicle has little ears on the hood and a tag on the back that makes it look like a stuffed plushie.

Of course, the interior matches what's on the outside, with fur-lined seats and doors and a steering wheel that also has a face on it.

"So quirky," he laughs.

For those not so interested in the cute, animal-themed edition of the vehicle that would be impossible to clean, you're in luck.

"You can also get the car in the non-furry edition," the presenter says, showing a light-blue edition of the Wuling Mini EV.

Initially launched in 2020, the Wuling Mini EV is a popular model, helping propel Wuling to the leader in sales of China's electric vehicle market for 28 straight months. This year, the company announced the four-door version of its popular model, adding more space inside without compromising the efficiency and affordability of the vehicle. At $5,000, the car, as Wired put it, "costs less than adding CarPlay to a Ferrari."

Electric vehicles have become very popular globally, with over 60 million in use around the world. EVs help reduce noise and air pollution as well as reduce harmful pollution from traditional gas-powered cars that can lead to planet-warming weather events. They also help you save money, with savings of up to $2,200 each year, according to the Department of Energy.

While the Wuling Mini EV is not widely available in the U.S. because of tariff costs and domestic manufacturing competition, there are plenty of ways to get affordable EVs in the U.S. Tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act help cut down the ticket price of an EV.

Solar panels can also help cut down charging costs with energy independence in your own residential space. Check out EnergySage's free tools to find the best solar quotes near you and save up to $10,000 on installation. Solar panel leasing is also an option for those that can't swing the upfront costs. Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program will install solar panels on your home for $0 down and help you lock in low energy rates.

Despite many calling it "cute," commenters in the video were quick to point out how impractical the Capybara Wuling Mini EV would be.

"Taking this to the carwash will be a disaster," wrote one person.

"I'd love to buy it just to see what type of mess it would be inside and outside, especially summertime wintertime," another said.

One person had a great one-line name for the car: "Carpybara."

"Nice, but useless," said another commenter.

Luckily, Wuling has an affordable and practical edition of its Mini EV, which has sold 1.5 million units since 2020.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.