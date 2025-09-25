Nonprofit achieves incredible feat in communities lacking clean water: 'Life-changing'

More than 4 billion people across the globe do not have access to safe potable water. In Ghana alone, an estimated 4.5 million people find it difficult to source this vital resource.

However, according to Graphic Online, the Wudzedeke and Bedzame communities in the Agortime-Ziope District, located in the Volta Region, now have sustainable clean water thanks to World Vision Ghana.

World Vision Ghana is an organization focusing on advocacy, development, and relief. It has helped commission solar-powered mechanized water systems for communities in Ghana.

As a result of World Vision Ghana's work, there are now 12 water points across the communities, ensuring that residents can easily access clean water without relying on unsafe sources or walking long distances.

Thanks to the project, the region has now officially made a significant step forward in addressing the issues of unsafe drinking water and water scarcity in the area.

Besides ensuring the availability of safe drinking water for numerous residents, Graphic Online reported that Irvine Aboagye, the Southern Regional Operations Manager for World Vision Ghana, explained that easily obtained clean water is "fundamental for improved health, quality education, and socio-economic well-being."

With the water systems, lives can be saved, and strides in public health research can be made.

The addition of solar-powered mechanics also ensures this clean water project isn't harmful to the planet, as utilizing clean energy will avoid the need for dirty fuel, thus avoiding the heat-trapping gases these energy sources create.

Additionally, the development of solar-powered water systems contributes to overall global sustainability goals of reducing wasted resources and cleaning up excessive water pollution via wastewater treatment methods and new ways of sourcing potable water.

In fact, Aboagye is urging the region to undertake regular water quality monitoring, prioritize investing in clean water infrastructure, and adopt best practices for the sanitation and handling of water.

As Graphic Online reported, the Chief of Wudzedeke, Torgbui Awadada Vizaze Adzaho V, said, "We are thankful for this life-changing project.

