Soccer club announces exciting partnership to help ensure clean water access around the world: 'Joining forces to create change'

"This is the perfect alignment of two purpose-driven organizations joining forces to create change."

by Juliana Marino
English football team Lewes FC has partnered with a profit-for-purpose company to raise funds supporting clean water access and sanitation across the globe. 

According to a report in Environment+Energy Leader, Lewes FC has joined forces with sustainable toilet paper company Who Gives A Crap to drive its social mission

Based in Melbourne, Australia, WGAC donates 50% of its profits to help build toilets and improve sanitation in developing countries. 

Now, Lewes FC is excited to join WGAC's cause by raising funds to support the company's mission, with the company's logo displayed on their jerseys. Half of the net profits from the team's shirt sales will be donated to WGAC's foundation, which is dedicated to providing equal access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. 

As a result, every time a Lewes fan makes a football shirt purchase, they will also be contributing to a larger social impact. Each item sold is another donation that supports clean water and sanitation access around the world. 

"This is the perfect alignment of two purpose-driven organizations joining forces to create change," Lewes Commercial Manager Stef McLoughlin told Environment+Energy Leader. "We're nothing but purposefully unconventional, and this partnership symbolizes everything we stand for as a club."

Clean water and sanitation access is a major global challenge, with 2.2 billion people still lacking safely managed drinking water, per a report from the United Nations. On top of that, the UN also notes that 3.5 billion people lack safely managed sanitation.

Women and young girls are disproportionately affected by inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene. In fact, according to a 2015 report from Reuters, diseases caused by dirty water and poor sanitation are the fifth-leading cause of death among women globally, surpassing breast cancer, diabetes, and AIDS cases. 

By raising funds to provide the necessary infrastructure for clean water and sanitation, Lewes FC and WGAC are combating sanitation and water inequity. 

"Lewes FC's mission to use football as a force for good, combined with WGAC's dedication to improving global sanitation, makes this partnership a powerful symbol of what can be achieved when purpose-driven organizations unite," wrote Marybeth Collins of Environment+Energy Leader.

