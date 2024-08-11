  • Tech Tech

Boeing subsidiary unveils revolutionary pilotless air taxi that could take to the sky by the 'end of this year'

"We are right now testing and producing the elements of this aircraft."

by Jeremiah Budin
"We are right now testing and producing the elements of this aircraft."

Photo Credit: Wisk Aero

Wisk Aero, a subsidiary of the Boeing Company, has begun testing aspects of its pilotless air taxi, Interesting Engineering reported.

"We are right now testing and producing the elements of this aircraft that we will hope to fly around the end of this year," said Brian Yutko, CEO of Wisk Aero. 

However, it will be much longer than that before customers see the inside of one.

Multiple companies, including Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, and others, are currently developing electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, more commonly known as eVTOLs. They are facing technological issues — mainly around creating eVTOLs that can carry enough weight to transport multiple people and their luggage while also being able to travel distances that make them commercially viable — but also regulatory hurdles. 

Wisk Aero will seek to clear these regulatory hurdles by "later in the decade," theoretically beginning to serve passengers by 2030.

The company's "Generation 6" air taxi has a per-charge flying range of 90 miles and can cruise at speeds of 138 miles per hour at 2,500 to 4,000 feet above sea level.

Watch now: What would Alex Honnold do as dictator for a day?

The companies producing these eVTOLs point to the fact that since air travel is such a major source of planet-overheating air pollution due to the dirty energy it burns, electric aircraft represent a big improvement. 

Be that as it may, the tiny ranges of these eVTOLs make it unlikely that they will ever replace conventional airplanes. The eVTOLs that currently exist on the market are mainly toys for rich people.

Wisk has claimed in the past to be the first U.S. company to have successfully flown an autonomous eVTOL aircraft, but if you're trying to keep up with which eVTOL companies have claimed to be the first to do something or other, you've really got your work cut out for you.

Other attempts to reduce the pollution created by the aviation industry have centered on producing cleaner airplane fuel. These include biofuel- and hydrogen fuel-powered planes. 

In addition, one company has shown that a more aerodynamically designed plane could use significantly less fuel than traditional planes.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x