Wind and solar overtake gas worldwide for the first time as crisis shakes energy markets

"Countries around the world have been turning to wind and solar because they are cheap, homegrown, and secure sources of electricity."

Wind and solar energy just crossed a major symbolic threshold, outgenerating gas over a full month for the first time.

According to analysis from energy think tank Ember, as cited by Electrek, wind and solar accounted for 22% of the world's electricity in April, edging past gas, which supplied 20%. Together, wind and solar produced a record 531 terawatt-hours of electricity during the month, while gas plants generated 477 terawatt-hours.

April was the first complete month of the global energy crunch linked to the war in Iran. Even so, Ember said this milestone was not primarily driven by the disruption but by years of rapid growth in renewable energy.

The jump has been dramatic. In April 2021, gas generation was nearly identical to where it is now at 476 terawatt-hours, but wind and solar together produced just 245 terawatt-hours — less than half of April 2026's total.

Ember also estimated that global wind and solar output rose 13% compared to a year earlier, with gains across China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Chile, and Brazil.

It's a big sign that cleaner electricity is no longer some niche backup option in many parts of the world. It is increasingly becoming the power source helping meet rising demand without the same vulnerability to volatile fuel markets.

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Oil and gas price spikes can quickly ripple into higher energy bills and broader economic instability. Wind and solar, by contrast, essentially rely on free fuel sources once projects are built, which can help make electricity systems more stable over time.

There was also no major swing back from gas to coal in the April data, despite concerns about energy security. That's important for both public health and the planet, since coal plants typically produce even more heat-trapping fumes and harmful air pollution than gas.

April is often a strong month for renewable generation thanks to favorable spring conditions in the Northern Hemisphere, but Ember said the broader trend is still unmistakable: wind and solar covered all growth in global electricity demand in 2025.

Governments are already trying to build on that momentum. Renewable plans tracked by the Global Renewables Alliance, as listed by Electrek, include Indonesia aiming to develop 100 gigawatts of solar plus storage, South Korea seeking to triple renewables capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2030, and a quicker rollout in places such as the Philippines, Thailand, and the U.K.

"Countries around the world have been turning to wind and solar because they are cheap, homegrown, and secure sources of electricity," said Kostantsa Rangelova, global electricity analyst at Ember, per Electrek. "For many importing countries, liquefied natural gas-powered electricity is increasingly unable to compete with wind and solar."

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