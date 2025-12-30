New Jersey's more than nine million residents are set to join a greater number of Americans who are bracing for even more utility rate hikes by the end of the decade. In the Garden State and across the Mid-Atlantic, spikes of up to 60% are predicted by 2030, the Morristown Minute reported.

What's happening?

It's part of a complicated scenario wherein future electricity use is bought at auction by a regional supplier, with rates based on predicted demand, according to New Jersey Policy Perspective.

PJM is a regulated grid supplier that manages electricity for 13 states and Washington, D.C., and is tasked with overseeing the supply and flow of energy across the region. NJPP said that market rates started increasing in June because of skyrocketing data center power demand and a shortage of new, reliable energy projects to feed the grid. Other factors, such as natural gas pricing, also contribute to the wholesale price and supply.

"Power is less abundant during peak hours than it used to be," the Minute's Chris Connors wrote. The higher rates are part of a trend, as NPR and other outlets have reported that costs are rising faster than inflation across the country.





Why is it important?

It's a scenario that spotlights the benefits of solar energy. NJPP said that more clean energy can lower rates and increase reliability. It echoes reporting from Reuters that renewables are cheaper and faster to deploy than other energy sources.

And customers don't have to wait for utility companies to make the investment, as home solar is one of the best ways to protect yourself from unpredictable market fluctuations. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer has a menu of partners that can help you understand all the options.

How is home solar helping to lower costs?

There's more than one way to harness the sun's energy. Palmetto's LightReach leasing plan is a $0 down subscription option that removes installation and maintenance costs. Renters pay a set monthly fee and enjoy all the electricity, potentially cutting the utility rate by 20%.

EnergySage is another trusted partner that curates quotes, installer recommendations, and other information that can save you up to $10,000 in upfront costs when buying an array. Pairing your panels with a battery backup adds another layer of independence and blackout protection.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

While the power price prognostications are worrisome, TCD's vetted partners can help you put together a plan, catered to your budget, that negates much of the risk. Importantly, cleaner energy limits the use of pollution-producing electricity sources, helping to clear your neighborhood's air. The fumes are harmful at the body's cellular level, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In New Jersey, the Minute stated that the energy conundrum isn't going unnoticed by policymakers, spurring them to examine the process for improvement.

"The increases reflect a larger transformation happening across the entire energy system," Connors wrote.

Upgrading an aging HVAC system with an efficient heat pump can lower your energy bills even more. TCD's HVAC Explorer provides trusted insight to help you find the right kind for your house and a pro to install it.

And the Palmetto Home app is another way to unlock up to $5,000 that you can use for home upgrades. The rewards can be earned with some easy, everyday actions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.