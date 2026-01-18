Major US gas station chains unveil game-changing update to customer offering — here's what's happening

This solves a consumer issue, but it also addresses an issue for gas station owners.

For decades, gas stations have been defined by a simple promise: pull in, fill up, get back on the road.

But with the emerging popularity of electric vehicles, that familiar pit stop is due for an update.

Instead of a five-minute stop at the pump, EV drivers often spend up to half an hour waiting for their vehicle to finish charging. That extra time has pushed gas station operators to focus on something new: making the wait genuinely enjoyable.

Luckily, some familiar chains are already leading the charge.

According to Grist, two well-known Pennsylvania-based gas station chains, Wawa and Sheetz, are reimagining the refueling experience.

The two chains have installed hundreds of fast chargers at their locations and have begun incorporating sit-down areas within their facilities.

This turns charging sessions into coffee breaks, quick meals, or work check-ins. Of course, that's much more inviting than forcing EV-owning guests to sit in the corner of a dark parking lot.

"The problem with a lot of current gas stations is [they're] not that nice of a place to spend 15, 20, or 30 minutes," said Scott Hardman of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Davis, per Grist.

This solves a consumer issue, but it also addresses an issue for gas station owners: electricity alone doesn't make much money.

Installing a single fast charger can cost over $100,000, and annual charging revenue is often modest.

The solution has been to treat chargers as a draw, a reason to entice people inside, rather than the main product. Early data suggests it's working, with charging stations nudging overall in-store spending upward.

This evolution also makes daily EV ownership easier. Reliable chargers in familiar places reduce range anxiety, especially on road trips or in rural areas.

For drivers who charge mostly at home, pairing an EV with rooftop solar can unlock even greater savings compared with filling up a gas-guzzling car.

Generating your own electricity can dramatically lower charging costs over time, making EV ownership even more affordable. If you're curious what solar could look like for your home, TCD's Solar Explorer is a great place to start.

In the future, convenience stores could become one of the most dependable parts of America's charging network, developing into a kind of third space built not just for cars, but for people.

