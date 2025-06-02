  • Tech Tech

Innovative company unveils new-age solution for dangerous battery fires — here's how it could transform electric vehicles

Lithium-ion batteries are among the most common types on the market.

by Jon Turi
A French battery manufacturer has developed a 500-kilowatt modular system with immersive cooling to increase safety for electric heavy industry vehicles and even for smaller EVs.

WATTALPS developed its cooling technology to reduce the risk of batteries overheating for systems that draw significant power and generate considerable heat as a result, according to Interesting Engineering.  

Lithium-ion batteries are among the most common types on the market, but there's a certain amount of instability when faced with intense temperatures. 

If cells are damaged or generate more heat than they can dissipate, there's a risk of thermal runaway, where a self-sustaining reaction can cause them to catch fire or explode

Since heavy equipment requires large amounts of power to operate and frequently relies on fast charging to reduce downtime, there's often a lot of heat being generated. 

WATTALPS uses a dielectric liquid cooling system in the battery's protective casing to draw heat away from the cells inside and preserve their integrity, IE explained.

The liquid is nonflammable and works to cool down the battery cells while in operation or during fast charging, solving both potential overheating scenarios. The company also includes a thermal management system to maintain active control of the heat generated by the battery packs.

Since the system is modular, its configuration can range from 48 to 800 volts, with a maximum storage capacity of 500 kW. 

With the immersive cooling system, the battery packs can operate in temperatures ranging from -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

This makes it customizable for a wide range of vehicles, from construction equipment to smaller EVs, and it's suitable for use on land or in the water. 

These innovations can increase workplace safety on construction sites while opening the market to more electrification opportunities

Battery-powered vehicles don't have any tailpipe pollution. Plus, they're quieter and require less maintenance than internal combustion models, which is ideal for workers and nearby communities

Additionally, they can be charged by electricity generated from renewable sources, and smaller vehicles can leverage home solar panel systems to recharge, reducing energy costs and adding convenience. 

Services like EnergySage help consumers compare quotes for new solar installations while providing expert advice on electrifying your home or business

