This 100-ton battery-operated crane is making waves in the construction industry — and it's about to debut in the U.S.

The wheeled crane is designed to move on unfinished surfaces at job sites.

Big 100-ton cranes aren't known for being quiet. But thanks to a powerful battery, Japan-based Tadano's electric machine is as quiet as a proverbial church mouse — at least when compared to its noisy, diesel counterparts.

And now Electrek reported that the GR-1000XLL EVOLT is headed stateside.

"This crane has been tested and retested. We wanted to make sure that the first fully electric rough terrain crane in North America meets all the requirements of the market," Tadano America CEO Dean Barley said in the story.

The wheeled crane is designed to move on unfinished surfaces at job sites. And that's what sets this machine apart from other stationary big lifters, including ones in the field that are already electric, the report added.

The ruggedness is also matched with finesse. The quiet, air-pollution-free motor can operate at night and inside, as well. This opens up work orders that were unattainable before. The battery can also provide for a 35% operations savings, mostly in fuel costs and reduced maintenance, Electrek noted.

The crane has a lifting height limit of about 224 feet. It is shipped with six lithium-ion batteries that can provide between five and seven hours of run time, based on whether it needs to move. It can travel 12.5 miles on a charge. Depending on the charger type, the EVOLT can be juiced up in under two hours or overnight, all per Electrek and Tadano.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

It's part of an overall clean strategy for the company through 2050. Tadano president Toshiaki Ujiie noted "decarbonization," specifically, in the Electrek article.

"We have an aggressive plan to produce electric and hybrid product lines. We will continue to give our customers green choices," Ujiie said in the story.

The equipment manufacturer isn't alone. Komatsu, also from Japan, has rolled out electric underground mining machinery. Battery-powered excavators and other equipment are being introduced to the market elsewhere.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

That's not to mention the plentiful selection of electric yard and garden tools already available for home use. Reliable mowers can run for up to 75 minutes, according to a CNET report. It highlighted the publication's favorite electric mower for 2025, an Ego Power Plus mower.

By switching to electric, you can save $200 a year on gas and maintenance costs — just like the heavy equipment — while curbing planet-warming fume production.

Diesel exhaust, for example, can irritate human lungs, among other health concerns. The pollution can also harm crops and trees to boot, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

And the EVOLT is touted in a Tadano video clip as performing toe-to-toe with diesel alternatives.

The Electrek report and Tadano website didn't have a price for the EVOLT listed in apparent view. But if the company continues to develop cleaner products, it could be among the brands worth supporting for eco-friendly efforts.

For their part, Tadano's leaders seem all-in on the initiative.

"We are very confident in the investment we've made in this crane," Barley said, per Electrek.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.