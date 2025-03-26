Scientists discover major health risk after studying popular food source: 'We're just providing the numbers'

The study will give health officials the data they need to update outdated consumption guidelines.

Waterfowl like ducks and geese are some of the most hunted animals in the northeast United States, but a recent study has revealed something alarming regarding these creatures.

As summarized in a post from Cornell University on Phys.org, nearly every bird tested in a large-scale survey of commonly hunted species was contaminated with harmful chemicals — and these pollutants could pose health risks not just to wildlife but also to the people who eat them.

What's happening?

Researchers analyzed over 100 waterfowl harvested by hunters across the northeast, finding dangerous chemicals in every single bird.

The contaminants included polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), organochlorine pesticides (OCPs), and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — the latter often called "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in nature and the human body without breaking down.

Species like mallards and American black ducks had higher levels of contamination, likely because of what they eat and where they feed.

Canada geese and wood ducks had lower levels, but none of the bird species was without pollutants. This has led experts to reconsider the current health advisories that recommend no more than two meals of wild-caught waterfowl per month.

"This provides a really good baseline," said Krysten Schuler, a senior researcher on the study, which was published in the journal Science of the Total Environment. "We're not telling people what to eat or do. We're just providing the numbers."

Why is this discovery important?

This is both a wildlife and public health issue. Exposure to PCBs and PFAS is linked to increased cancer risk, hormone disruption, and developmental issues. These chemicals are known to accumulate in the body over time, which is particularly worrisome for communities that regularly eat wild game.

PFAS are especially dangerous. These substances are in everyday items like non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, and have even been tied to immune system issues, liver damage, and increased cholesterol.

What's being done about this discovery?

The good news? This study will give health officials the data they need to update outdated consumption guidelines and better protect hunters and their families.

It also highlights the urgent need to clean up polluted environments where waterfowl live and feed — often areas already stressed by habitat loss and wetland destruction.

You can take steps, too. Limiting your intake of wild-caught waterfowl, especially from high-risk areas, is a smart move. Supporting PFAS-free products, reducing reliance on plastic, and advocating for stricter regulations on toxic chemicals can help build momentum for change.

