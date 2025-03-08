Lawmakers push to expand hunting rights in statewide effort — but not everyone is on board

An amendment to the Michigan constitution would ensure the right of citizens to hunt, fish, and trap wildlife.

What's happening?

"The proposed resolution would formally recognize the right of all citizens to hunt, fish, trap, and harvest wildlife as part of Michigan's heritage," the Huron Daily Tribune reported.

If approved, House Joint Resolution C, as it's called, would go to voters in the next general election. It was introduced by Rep. James Desana, R-Carleton, who also hopes to change the state's Food Law to ban the production and sale of lab-grown meat. Another piece of legislation would allow deer and elk baiting on private property in the Lower Peninsula.

The newspaper noted that this bill would not change existing trespassing, private property, eminent domain, public property, or non-hunting firearm laws.

Why is this important?

It further stated that engaging in the named activities would be "subject to regulations that promote sound wildlife conservation and management." The state would have to provide residents with opportunities to hunt, fish, and trap.

"The proposed resolution would affirm that public hunting, fishing, and trapping are the preferred methods for managing and controlling nonthreatened species, allowing for the continued use of traditional methods in harvesting wildlife," according to the Tribune.

While the amendment would reportedly include regulations, opening up hunting, fishing, and trapping will always draw criticism from conservationists, as a lack of oversight can result in harm to entire ecosystems.

When large predators are killed, for example, their prey can reproduce out of control. This creates an imbalance in natural systems and may lead to mass die-offs of other species and even affect the movement of rivers. In Utah, for example, mountain lion hunting could hurt the agriculture industry and economy as well as the environment.

The new law could also lead to illegal poaching.

What's being done about the amendment?

While some people, including Indigenous tribes, still rely on hunting, fishing, and trapping to survive and continue culturally significant ways of life, the practices have largely become sports as societies have evolved.

You can make a difference in your community by using your voice to talk to family and friends about hunting, fishing, and trapping laws. Consider advocating for change at work and supporting politicians who espouse environmentally friendly policies.

