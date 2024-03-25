Researchers make breakthrough to help solve major water scarcity issue: 'They don't have to worry about what is in the water'

It's a crucial innovation, considering an estimated 30% of the world population lives in water-scarce countries.

Diminishing groundwater sources have endangered billions of people, leading one company to turn skyward to resolve the global water crisis.

According to Forbes, the atmosphere holds 85 times more water than all the Earth's bodies of water combined. Genesis Systems utilizes that untapped potential through its WaterCube 100, which can produce 120 gallons of water a day "in nearly any climate."

The WaterCube is an outdoor appliance that uses as much space as an HVAC system and operates on a 220-volt connection and plumbing line. It costs $20,000 — comparable to the price of building a well or connecting to a city water supply — and another $800 to install, all while providing secure and sustainable access to distilled water for 10-15 years.

The outlet added that the system has a trio of modes: "as a standby like a generator, in concert with municipal water, or as a standalone where all water is created by it to be completely off-grid."

Units require just $80 worth of annual maintenance and are stackable if more water is needed. It pairs with an app that can notify owners of total water production, energy use, and the most optimal times of the day to generate water.

The device can also alert owners of contaminants. However, Genesis Systems vice president of production and manufacturing John Stump noted that "it's not a concern because the WaterCube creates water at a molecular level, so it's pure."

While the appliance can struggle in low-temperature, low-humidity climates, it's so reliable in every other circumstance that Genesis Systems has an exclusive deal with the U.S. Air Force to support its water supplies.

It's a crucial innovation, considering the United Nations estimates that 30% of the world population lives in water-scarce countries and expects that figure to climb to over 75% by 2050.

The issue has also plagued the United States, as groundwater extraction has threatened to sink cities along the East Coast and new housing developments on the West Coast. Residents of Flint, Michigan, have also had toxic lead pipes pollute their drinking water.

That makes the WaterCube all the more important, as Genesis Systems states on its website that its device lowers operational costs without creating pollution and hazardous byproducts or violating water rights issues.

"When looking at alternatives, the WaterCube is more sustainable, reliable and cost effective," COO David Stuckenberg said. "The homeowner can have control and confidence on water supply, and they don't have to worry about what is in the water."

