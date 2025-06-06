Volkswagen announces plan to use next-gen EV tech popular in China — here's how it could make new models seriously cheap

Consumers who decide to get one of these cheaper EVs will still enjoy the same savings as other EV owners.

Volkswagen will soon unveil new electric vehicle models that will be way cheaper than the average EV. Unfortunately, these vehicles will not be offered in the United States. But for those in areas of the world where these vehicles will be sold and who have wanted to upgrade to an EV but couldn't afford it, this is big news.

According to InsideEVs, VW plans to do this using EV battery tech that's already made EVs cheaper in China. The Volkswagen ID.2, which will be released in 2026, will use a lithium-iron-phosphate battery instead of the lithium-ion battery used in a lot of EVs today. LFP batteries have a lower energy density, meaning they hold less energy per pound and square inch, which can affect the range of the vehicle, but they're also cheaper to manufacture.

Following the ID.2, VW will use LFP batteries with all its MEB+ vehicles.

EVs are generally slightly more expensive than gas-powered vehicles, mostly because of the high cost of manufacturing batteries. This move by VW takes a big step toward eliminating that cost. With cheaper EVs available, more people might be convinced to make their next car an EV.

Consumers who decide to get one of these cheaper VWs will still enjoy the same savings as other EV owners. EV owners can save over $2,000 a year just by not having to pay for gas. On top of that, EVs generally require less maintenance because they have less moving parts, saving even more money.

If a homeowner wants to save another chunk of change, they can invest in solar power. This will reduce charging costs as well as home energy costs. EnergySage provides a free service to help homeowners compare quotes from various companies and help them take advantage of available tax incentives for going solar.

While either one alone would have a huge impact, the two together can go a long way toward reducing a homeowner's contribution to the planet-warming pollution that leads to increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather events such as droughts and floods.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.