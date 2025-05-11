Farmers warn food prices could surge as worst drought in decades devastates harvest — here's how it's impacting millions

Millions of people in Ethiopia are facing food insecurity as the region copes with its worst drought in decades. This crisis is threatening harvests, driving up food prices, and leaving entire communities struggling to survive.

What's happening?

According to Devdiscourse, a report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, along with Ethiopian officials, warns of a looming humanitarian emergency. The report, "Drought Impact on Agriculture and Food Security in Ethiopia," revealed that Ethiopia has endured five consecutive failed rainy seasons — devastating news for a country where most people rely on farming and livestock to survive.

Entire harvests have been lost, and millions of animals have died. Families have been displaced in search of food and water. To make matters worse, the World Food Programme is facing a serious lack of funding that could force it to cut off food assistance to 3.6 million people. Already, 650,000 women and children have lost access to life-saving malnutrition treatment.

Why is the drought in Ethiopia important?

This crisis highlights how the planet's rising temperatures — fueled by our use of dirty energy — are already disrupting agriculture and food security around the world. As extreme weather events like droughts and heatwaves become more common, more regions will face crop failures, livestock losses, rising food costs, and hunger.

That hits especially hard for lower-income families everywhere, who spend a larger share of their income on groceries. With food prices spiking, everyday staples like grains, vegetables, and cooking oil are becoming increasingly difficult to afford for millions around the world.

And this isn't just happening in Ethiopia. Similar climate-driven crises have affected rice crops, coffee production, and cocoa harvests in West Africa.

What's being done about the drought, and what can I do to help?

International aid organizations and the Ethiopian government have stepped in to deliver emergency food and nutrition supplies, livestock vaccinations, and other aid. However, these groups are severely underfunded, and agencies have warned Ethiopia is on the brink of a massive humanitarian catastrophe if it doesn't receive more funding — and fast. Aside from these emergency measures, long-term solutions are needed, such as better climate adaptation tools for farmers (e.g., drought-tolerant crops and improved irrigation systems). Donations can be made to the World Food Programme to support these initiatives.

On a personal level, individuals can help by reducing food waste and making climate-smart choices at the grocery store. It's one of the simplest ways to lower your environmental impact while also saving money. For tips, check out this guide to shopping smarter.

