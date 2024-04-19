America's first large-scale offshore wind project impresses with full-power grid delivery: 'This marks a turning point'

"After many decades of advocacy, research, policymaking, and finally construction, America's offshore wind industry has gone from a dream to reality."

The country's first large-scale offshore wind farm is officially delivering power to American homes. Massachusetts residents are now benefiting from wind energy being produced by the Vineyard Wind 1 project, located 14 miles off the coast of Martha's Vineyard.

Five of the planned 62 turbines are now fully operational, generating 68 megawatts of power. According to a governor's office press release, that's "enough to power 30,000 homes." Once the entire wind farm is up and running, it's expected to produce 806 megawatts of clean energy, enough for over 400,000 homes and businesses.

"This marks a turning point in the clean energy transition. After many decades of advocacy, research, policymaking, and finally construction, America's offshore wind industry has gone from a dream to reality," said Governor Maura Healey. "This will make the air we breathe safer and healthier, save customers money, and bring us one step closer to achieving net-zero emissions."

The wind farm is estimated to save customers $1.4 billion over the first 20 years. It's also expected to cut carbon pollution by over 1.7 million tons annually, equivalent to taking 325,000 cars off the road each year. The governor's press release also touted the "nearly 2,000 high-quality, skilled jobs" the project has created since 2017.

The massive wind project is a massive win for the people of Massachusetts and the environment. Transitioning away from dirty energy sources is vital to cooling down our planet and, as Gov. Healey mentioned, making the air we breathe cleaner.

"The winds of change are blowing through Massachusetts, as Vineyard Wind now powers 30,000 homes in our state with clean, renewable energy," Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said. "With billions of dollars being unlocked from the Inflation Reduction Act to drive our clean energy revolution forward, Vineyard Wind is only the beginning."

While coal, oil, and gas have been the driving force behind some of the most impactful innovations of the last couple hundred years, it's abundantly clear that mining, processing, and burning those fuels are heating up our planet at an accelerated rate.

The drastically rising temperatures caused by polluting gases like carbon dioxide and methane are fueling extreme weather events, including out-of-control wildfires, severe droughts, and devastating floods.

Burning dirty energy sources also pollutes the air we breathe. Numerous studies have shown the dangers of gas stoves in our homes and their connection to an increased risk of childhood asthma.

The good news is that wind farms like Vineyard Wind are coming online all around the globe, and a plethora of other clean energy projects are assisting in the transition away from dirty energy sources. There are even things you can do to limit air pollution.

Making your next car an EV, swapping out your gas stove for an induction range, and installing a heat pump are all big changes that reduce your dependence on dirty energy and save you money in the long run.

However, if those options are out of your budget, you can even make a difference by walking more, taking public transportation, and reducing your single-use plastic usage.

