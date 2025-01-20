New study makes alarming connection between climate change and vaccines: 'The problem is ... unchecked'

One way to fight back is to reduce our planet-heating pollution.

A warming climate is fueling the spread of some diseases, making vaccines more important than ever. But as Inside Climate News reported, the climate crisis is also making vaccines less effective.

What's happening?

A new study published in the Nature Climate Change journal asserts that extreme weather and rising global temperatures can destroy vaccine stocks, hamper transport and distribution, and reduce the effectiveness of crucial vaccines.

For instance, many vaccines require storage in near-freezing temperatures. Extreme weather events such as heat waves or hurricanes could make it difficult to maintain proper storage conditions. Meanwhile, weather fluctuations can affect people's abilities to process vaccines.

Plus, ICN adds, hesitancy about vaccinations rose sharply after the COVID-19 pandemic, and some politicians continue to spread anti-vaccine rhetoric. Experts say this "perfect storm" could leave people less protected from climate-fueled diseases, per ICN.

"The problem is that vaccine misinformation and disinformation have been spreading unchecked in some online platforms, and the discourse surrounding immunisation has been polarized for political and economic gain by unscrupulous individuals and groups," Alessandro Siani, a researcher at the University of Portsmouth, told ICN.

Why is this study important?

As our planet continues to overheat, we can expect to see a rise in many diseases. For instance, one new study warned that increasing temperatures could lead to a 20% spike in cases of mosquito-borne illnesses in four Brazilian cities over the next three decades.

Meanwhile, Malawi reported increased rates of cholera, a diarrheal disease, among its residents following an especially rainy season in the region. Within a year, the outbreak led to 1,600 deaths.

What is being done to encourage vaccinations?

According to ICN, research shows that politicians and scientists play a strong role in convincing people to take a vaccine.

Plus, the World Health Organization's Immunization Advocates provides educational resources and connects journalists with health experts to accurately report on immunization.

What can we do about rising global temperatures?

Since the climate crisis is putting people at higher risk for many diseases, one way to fight back is to reduce our planet-heating pollution. To that end, several cities across the world are implementing new policies to cut their use of coal, oil, and natural gas, which are responsible for more than 75% of all planet-heating pollution, per the United Nations.

For instance, Scotland is turning many urban neighborhoods into "20-minute cities" to give residents access to public transit, Tokyo is requiring most new buildings to have solar panels, and Los Angeles outlawed gas power in all newly constructed buildings.

You can help by changing the way you get around — ride your bike more, walk when possible, take public transit if available, or make your next car an EV.

You can help by changing the way you get around — ride your bike more, walk when possible, take public transit if available, or make your next car an EV.