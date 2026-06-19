On a hot night, a city can be 10 degrees warmer than the suburban areas nearby — here's why

Meteorologists call these warmer pockets urban heat islands because they are enclosed by cooler surrounding areas.

Summer heat does not always ease once the sun goes down, especially in cities. A simple weather explainer is now drawing attention to why some neighborhoods can still feel stifling at night while nearby tree-filled areas cool off much faster.

WVLT reports that on hot summer nights, built-up parts of a city can stay up to 10 degrees warmer than greener nearby areas, a pattern experts describe as the "urban heat island effect."

What happened?

The Knoxville station's explainer breaks down a phenomenon many people have experienced firsthand in the summer: heavily developed areas tend to retain heat long after sunset.

WVLT explained that materials like asphalt, concrete, and brick take in a great deal of the sun's energy during the day, while grass and soil lose heat much more quickly after sunset.

After dark, that stored heat continues to escape from those surfaces throughout the night, keeping streets and buildings in less-vegetated areas warmer than nearby places with more trees and grass.

WVLT said meteorologists call these warmer pockets urban heat islands because they are enclosed by cooler surrounding areas.

Why does it matter?

That temperature gap is about more than discomfort. When neighborhoods stay hotter overnight, homes and buildings often need more air conditioning, which can drive up energy use during the hottest parts of the year.

WVLT also noted that urban heat islands can worsen air quality.

Trees and grass do more than improve a neighborhood's appearance. They can also help lower temperatures.

A few degrees can make a major difference. In this case, a gap of up to 10 degrees can mean higher power use and more stuffy nights.

What can city-dwellers do?

Quick ways to cool off during heat waves include finding the nearest public building, like a library or even a local mall, where air conditioning is plentiful. Hunting for shady spots is another way to stay out of the sunshine. And don't forget how important hydration is for staying cool.

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