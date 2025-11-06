New study reveals unexpected method to battle heat waves: 'Natural air conditioners'

Mediterranean forests may be doing far more than providing shade. They're quietly fighting dangerous heat.

As Phys.org reported, a study by a group of Italian universities found that when woodlands are left alone to grow naturally without logging or commercial intervention, they can stay up to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler during summer heat waves than actively managed forests.

As Earth's overheating worsens, heat waves are becoming longer, hotter, and more frequent. These untouched forests function like natural air conditioners for the planet.

Researchers analyzed 10 years of satellite temperature data in Tuscany, Italy, comparing a protected reserve, a nearby natural park, and productive forests routinely harvested for wood.

The difference in temperature was significant: the protected forest averaged about 33.3 degrees Celsius, while actively managed forests reached 35.4 degrees Celsius. Even when variables, such as terrain and moisture, were considered, the managed forests were still roughly 1 degree Celsius warmer.

"Strictly protected forests act like natural air conditioners," lead author Dr. Francesco Solano said, per Phys.org, noting that taller trees and thick canopies trap more moisture and create stable, cooler microclimates that help reduce the impacts of extreme heat.

These findings, published in the journal Agricultural and Forest Meteorology, mirror previous research showing that forests are among the world's most powerful cooling forces helping to lower surrounding temperatures and store carbon at the same time.

The Mediterranean region is expected to warm 40% faster than the global average, according to the researchers, making communities increasingly vulnerable to heat and drought.

When forests are intact and thriving, they help buffer extreme heat, protect wildlife, and even support human health. Prior studies show that living near trees can improve cardiovascular health and reduce stress.

By contrast, when forests are fragmented or heavily managed, canopies thin out, moisture escapes faster, and the land becomes more vulnerable to fires.

Italy's forestry service is now expanding rewilding zones where forests can recover naturally. Similar conservation efforts are happening globally, including in the Amazon, where Indigenous communities are restoring vulnerable forests to help cool their lands and strengthen ecosystems.

For those looking to get involved closer to home, supporting conservation efforts and taking local climate action can help ensure forests continue to protect us.

By allowing forests space to grow, we can unlock one of the simplest and most effective protections we have: cooler, healthier places for both people and wildlife.

