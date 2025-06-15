Scientists warn that future hurricanes will be off charts of current scale: 'We do need a new category'

"It's an argument that has been made several times, and I think it's a good argument."

As ocean surface temperatures continue to set record highs around the world, hurricanes have been able to develop more quickly and strongly than ever thought possible. Because of this, many scientists now believe that it is time we think about updating how we categorize hurricanes.

What's happening?

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was highly active and highly destructive. There were 18 named storms in total, including 11 hurricanes, five of which were considered to be major ones. A major hurricane is classified as a Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. This means the storm has sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

First developed in the early 1970s, the scale was initially based solely on wind speed, meaning a Category 1 may have been underestimated. But over time, storm surge levels, rain totals, and low atmospheric pressure have also been used by meteorologists to help determine the true destructive nature of these storms.

Dr. Tom Matthews, a senior lecturer in environmental geography at King's College London, fears that the current scale is no longer as accurate as it could be. In fact, it may be time we classify storms that go beyond Category 5. "It's an argument that has been made several times, and I think it's a good argument," Matthews told BBC Science Focus.

"We do need a new category because we're extending so far into Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale that it's misleading to call it a Category 5."

Why are stronger hurricanes important?

While major hurricanes have been around for decades, advancements in technology have made it easier for meteorologists to forecast and assess tropical systems. With new and more detailed data, scientists have been able to link the development of stronger storms to the rising global temperature caused by an increase in pollution.

Harmful carbon pollution, such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, has the ability to trap heat in the atmosphere. This has been observed to be the primary reason for the rise in global average temperatures and a range of severe climate events. As a result, ocean temperatures have steadily risen, becoming the perfect fuel for hurricanes that feed off warm waters.

"Hurricanes are a redistribution of heat from the ocean to the atmosphere," noted Matthews. "Essentially, you need more heat to be distributed before you can push through that lid and cause a hurricane."

Although this redistribution of heat doesn't necessarily mean more tropical systems, it may mean that the storms that do develop will become much more severe. "That's just an inescapable reality, unfortunately," added Matthews.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

To help offset the warming global temperatures, many initiatives have been put in place by countries around the world. One of those initiatives is the development of the Paris Agreement. Adopted by over 190 countries in 2015, it aims to address critical climate issues by limiting the global temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Paris Agreement also encourages all participating nations to take action to set pollution reduction goals, also known as Nationally Determined Contributions. These NDCs are designed to encourage transparency and innovation in order to meet these goals and work toward achieving net zero by 2050.

