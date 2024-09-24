Officials declare state of emergency as nonstop storms rip through the Atlantic: 'Gauges have recorded over a foot of rain'

One county recorded its highest water level of all time at 14.11 feet.

Something historic happened this past week in North Carolina — but it wasn't the kind of record anybody was hoping to set.

What's happening?

The mid-Atlantic coast, particularly the Carolinas, was slammed with record-setting rains and wind last week in an unnamed tropical storm system, Axios reported.

In a Facebook post, the U.S. National Weather Service called the weather "historic rain." It reported that "multiple volunteer gauges have recorded over a foot of rain since midnight and considerable flash flooding continues to affect roads, homes, and businesses in these areas."

It also predicted that heavy thunderstorms and tornadoes could spin out of the storm system, Axios reported.

One part of North Carolina received over 18 inches of rain during the onslaught; one county recorded its highest water level of all time at 14.11 feet. Much of this was due to the combined effects of the rainfall and the storm surge during the storms.

In another post on X, the NWS also warned that the deluge could be "life-threatening."

Why is this so concerning?

While CNN reported that multiple rescues had been conducted, no fatalities have yet been reported. But for climate officials, the concern isn't so much this storm — but the emerging pattern it represents.

Rising planetary temperatures have been repeatedly linked to an increase in strength and intensity for tropical storm systems like this one. This is due to a combination of factors; hotter air retains more moisture, and this can result in heavier precipitation and more severe storms, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.

Warmer temperatures have also led to accelerated rates of glacial melt, which has resulted in a rise in sea levels around the world. On average, sea levels have already risen by 4 inches in just the last few decades; in some places, like San Francisco, it's predicted to rise by a foot by 2050.

This, in turn, creates an environment ripe for storm surge and increased flash floods every time it rains.

What's being done about this?

In the Carolinas, multiple evacuations were ordered and states of emergency were declared, Axios reported.

But beyond navigating the immediate storms, scientists and officials are looking for ways to mitigate the effects of extreme weather in the future as temperatures continue to climb.

This has included innovations such as the proposed construction of offshore solar grids, which would enable communities to maintain access to power during storms. Other researchers have been developing more durable and sustainable building materials for coastal areas to keep communities from being destroyed and subject to costly repairs.

