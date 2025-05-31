Expert debunks dangerous myth about global crisis: 'More people need to hear this'

"We can band together for change."

A meteorologist is clearing the air about one of the biggest environmental victories in human history.

In a TikTok by ABC News Live (@abcnewslive), ABC News chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee breaks down the story of the ozone layer crisis and how international cooperation helped turn the tide.

The main topic of the video is how the 1980s ozone layer crisis was solved. She explains that the ozone layer, a thin band of gas high in the atmosphere, protects life on Earth by acting like a sunscreen.

"Without it, you burn," she says. "And I don't mean spring break Mexico burn; I mean burn to death."

After scientists discovered in 1985 that the ozone layer was thinning because of man-made chemicals, specifically chlorofluorocarbons found in refrigerants, aerosols, and air conditioners, nearly 200 countries came together to pass the Montreal Protocol.

The protocol phased out ozone-depleting substances that helped the ozone layer heal, and according to scientists, it could fully recover within the next 40 years. This could mean 443 million fewer cases of skin cancer and 63 million cases of cataracts prevented by the end of the century.

The story of the ozone layer serves as a powerful case study for how people can unite to solve environmental challenges.

"Can you imagine if we all came together and did that for greenhouse gas emissions?" asked Zee at the end of the video.

Reducing harmful carbon pollution today could help prevent extreme weather events, sea level rise, and habitat loss in the future. While Zee's video is a celebration of a past win, it also serves to clarify ongoing misconceptions.

She responds to a social media comment that falsely claims environmental scientists have been moving the goalposts from the ozone crisis to global warming to climate change.

It is important to understand the distinction between these two crises. The ozone crisis was caused by specific chemical compounds that damaged the protective atmospheric layer.

On the other hand, global warming refers to the rise in Earth's average surface temperature because of harmful greenhouse gases. Climate change is the broader term that includes warming along with shifts in weather patterns, precipitation, and sea levels.

"Can this be a main segment on the main news. More people need to hear this," one user wrote.

"Same with bird eggshells cfcs and ddts! We helped that! We can band together for change," another commenter pointed out.

At a time when misinformation spreads fast online, accessible explanations like this one can help turn the tide — again.

