  • Tech Tech

Research on ultralow-concentration electrolytes proves promising for reducing cost of rechargeable lithium batteries — here's how it works

A future where lithium batteries are easily recyclable could also lead to significantly cheaper electric vehicles.

by Jeremiah Budin
A future where lithium batteries are easily recyclable could also lead to significantly cheaper electric vehicles.

Photo Credit: iStock

Lithium batteries are commonly used to store the energy generated from clean, renewable sources — and, notably, in electric vehicles, smartphones, and some power plants. 

However, these batteries come with several drawbacks. New research summarized in ScienceDaily has found that there may be a way to make these batteries cheaper and more sustainable, using something called an ultralow-concentration electrolyte.

"Commercial electrolytes are still mostly based on a system formulated over 30 years ago," the summary said. "Over the last 10 years, high-concentration electrolytes … have been developed, increasing battery performance by favoring the formation of robust inorganic-dominated interphase layers."

However, these high-concentration electrolytes require large amounts of lithium, making them both expensive and environmentally harmful. Lithium mining can take millions of gallons of water and significantly degrades the areas surrounding the mines.

In order to develop high-performing batteries while using smaller amounts of lithium, scientists at ​​Ningbo University in China and the University of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras Campus have now turned to ultralow-concentration electrolytes. 

The ultralow-concentration electrolyte relies on LiDFOB (lithium difluoro(oxalato)borate), a lithium salt additive that the scientists described as "common … and significantly cheaper" than more commonly used lithium salts.

Watch now: Ford executive reveals how the brand will meet customers 'where they are' with EV technology

The benefits of this approach include a much lower lithium demand, and the fact that recycling the batteries would be significantly easier.

The recycling aspect is especially important for the future of lithium batteries. If they could be easily recycled, that would dramatically reduce the need for future lithium mining. Current methods of recycling lithium batteries can have high environmental impacts themselves. There have been breakthroughs, however, including a process that uses fruit peels to extract the lithium from spent batteries without requiring extreme heat. 

A future where lithium batteries are easily recyclable could also lead to significantly cheaper electric vehicles, as the batteries are typically the most expensive component of those cars. Taking more gas-powered cars off the road would also lead to better air quality, as EVs don't release any harmful tailpipe pollution. 

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Cool Picks

"We worked with an architect and we were very deliberate about how we wanted to have a simple but attractive home."
Home

Here are 5 innovative design ideas that can protect homes during the most extreme weather disasters

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x