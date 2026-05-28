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5 amazing technologies that could transform EV charging forever

Charging an EV often requires you to download an app and create an account, which can be a turnoff for some.

by Stephen Proctor
An electric vehicle charging at a station with a sign that reads, "No Parking Except While Charging."

Photo Credit: iStock

Despite all the wonderful things about electric vehicles, many people remain skeptical about making the switch. And many say charging as a key concern. But these EV charging innovations show how those concerns could disappear very soon:

1. Uber's initiative to expand charger access

A white vehicle with Uber logo.
Photo Credit: iStock

Uber recently announced it will offer incentives to companies for building EV charging stations. The goal is to provide its drivers in urban areas with easy access to charging stations where they live and work, so the drivers waste less time searching for hubs. 

However, the new chargers will be accessible for other EV drivers, too. For its part, Uber will offer companies usage, location data, and a guaranteed minimum charging time, so if usage falls below that threshold, Uber will make up the difference.

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2. Easing anxiety around charger locations

An EV charging port.
Photo Credit: iStock

Going on a road trip in an EV can be dicey if you don't know where your next charge is coming from, but that may soon be a thing of the past.

GMC is partnering with Electrify America to provide drivers with charger locations via a brand-new app. Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac drivers will have access to the locations of 5,000 Electrify America charging stations — including fast-charge options — as well as real-time availability, route planning, charging session status monitoring, and the ability to pay using the app.

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3. Installing chargers at major grocery chains

A charging cable plugged into a white electric vehicle.
Photo Credit: iStock

Kroger is one of the largest grocery store operators in the U.S., with over 2,700 locations, including its many subsidiaries. The grocery giant is teaming up with EVgo to install over 150 fast DC chargers at store locations every year through 2035. 

The plan is to install up to 16 chargers at any Kroger-affiliated store, but for now, the installations will begin in Salt Lake City, then move to Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Washington.

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4. Fast charging at remote gas stations

A gas station lit up at night.
Photo Credit: iStock

It's true that many remote gas stations lack reliable fast charging, but startup ElectricFish is looking to change that. 

ElectricFish is pairing fast-charging with built-in battery storage using an AI-driven network to ease stress on the grid. With this new, more gradual charging system, EV batteries will draw only about 10% to 30% of the electricity typically needed for fast chargers.

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5. Tap-to-pay chargers

A row of white and green charging stations in a residential area.
Photo Credit: iStock

Charging an EV often requires you to download an app and create an account, which can be a turnoff for some. 

But Autel Energy is looking to make paying for a charge as easy as paying for groceries by bringing tap-to-pay functionality to hundreds of thousands of chargers across the U.S., Canada, and Europe by the end of 2026.

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