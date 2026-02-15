Major grocery chain announces game-changing addition to its stores: 'An essential amenity'

"The grocery destination of choice for millions of Americans."

Kroger stores are about to become much more friendly toward electric vehicles, according to Electrek.

EVgo announced plans to install over 150 fast DC chargers at Kroger locations each year through 2035. EVgo claims its chargers can top off an EV in as little as 15 minutes.

This agreement should result in the installation of up to 16 chargers at any Kroger-affiliated store, including Fred Meyer, Fry's Food, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, and Smith's Food and Drug.

Salt Lake City will be the first stop for these upgrades, with more chargers planned for Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Washington in the future.

This expansion builds on an agreement originally made between EVgo and Kroger in 2022.

This kind of large-scale charging infrastructure is key to broadening EV adoption. Not only are these locations convenient for shoppers, but abundant EV charging options also help assuage range anxiety among those considering the switch.

Shoprite and Wawa have made similar investments, which is no surprise, given the established link between increased in-store spending and the availability of EV chargers.

Switching to an EV means more than just being able to fuel up while you shop — it's also cheaper than relying on gas.

Plus, without any tailpipe emissions, EV owners are helping to improve local air quality and tamp down destructive weather patterns. Atmospheric pollution has exacerbated storms, floods, droughts, and other disasters, making them more expensive and more destructive.

EVgo was eager to begin installing new chargers at Kroger locations.

"EVgo's expanded relationship with Kroger introduces more fast charging options into Americans' everyday lives," said EVgo CEO Badar Khan. "Kroger is the grocery destination of choice for millions of Americans."

"Adding fast charging to Kroger locations will provide the growing number of EV drivers an essential amenity – the convenience of charging where they shop while empowering drivers with the freedom to choose electric," Khan added.

