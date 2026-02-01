Company eliminates major EV charging issue with simple new solution: 'We're doing our job'

"We can make charging simpler, faster, and more intuitive."

Autel Energy is bringing tap-to-pay functionality to around 100,000 EV chargers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe before 2027.

As Electrek reported, the company has partnered with Nayax, an international payments technology provider, to build card readers into its MaxiCharger AC Single units during manufacturing.

Drivers can use a credit card at the charger, which eliminates the frustration of downloading apps, creating accounts, or dealing with finicky QR codes.

This move toward simpler payment methods addresses a frequent complaint from EV owners. Chargers at office parking lots, lodging properties, and apartment complexes often go unused when paying feels like too much work. By removing those barriers, more drivers can plug in without hassle.

The upgraded MaxiCharger AC Single retains its existing appearance and dimensions, so property managers can add payment capability without swapping out housings or adjusting how units are mounted.

On the technical side, the charger offers power output as high as 19.2 kW and includes smart energy distribution for locations running multiple units.

For those who charge at home, pairing an EV with a residential solar setup can cut electricity costs even more.

For those who charge at home, pairing an EV with a residential solar setup can cut electricity costs even more.

Built-in card readers also benefit businesses and property managers looking to generate revenue from their charging stations. Because the payment technology comes pre-installed, operators save time on setup and can start earning sooner.

Aaron Greenberg, Nayax's chief strategy officer, said, "By embedding the Nayax Uno Mini directly into the MaxiCharger platform, Autel is delivering a charger that is turnkey, card-payment ready, and designed for deployment at scale across North America."

Michelle Luo, Autel Energy's chief revenue officer, added, "If we can make charging simpler, faster, and more intuitive, then we're doing our job."

