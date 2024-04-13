Jaw-dropping clip shows YouTuber test two Cybertruck models in 'quietest' drag race: 'One of the finest vehicles in existence'

"That's the difference between a really, really quick truck and the quickest production truck ever made."

A driver on YouTube is comparing two different models of the Tesla Cybertruck in a drag race.

"Welcome to possibly the quietest and most weird drag race of all time," the driver in AutoFocus' YouTube short says.

The clip shows the ultra-rare triple-motor Cybertruck (here called "the Cyber Beast") go toe-to-toe with the more popular dual-motor all-wheel-drive Cybertruck. The driver notes that the difference in horsepower is about 250 — the triple motor has around 850 horsepower, whereas the dual motor has around 600.

In the video, the triple-motor version of the Cybertruck proves it can zoom a quarter-mile significantly faster than its dual-motor counterpart, as it wins the race by more than a second — the final score was 11.09 seconds to 12.37 seconds. "That was pretty insane," the driver of the triple-motor Cybertruck says. "It hit its 114 mile-per-hour speed limiter well before the quarter mile. That's the difference between a really, really quick truck and the quickest production truck ever made."

Electric vehicles are only getting cheaper, as nationwide programs such as the Inflation Reduction Act can help drivers save thousands of dollars on EVs through tax credits, and that's not to mention state-level policies in places like Minnesota, California, and Colorado.

TCD also estimates that you could save up to $1,500 per year on fuel and maintenance by switching to an EV since charging an electric vehicle is so much cheaper than refueling a gas-guzzler.

EVs are also a vital piece of the puzzle as we move toward a greener future. Though valuable minerals are required to create EV batteries and EV production produces some pollution, they're still much more climate-friendly than their dirty-energy counterparts.

When it comes to carbon pollution, the yearly difference between a traditional gas-guzzler and an electric vehicle is nearly 10,000 pounds, according to the Department of Energy. This means every electric vehicle can prevent 100,000 pounds of pollution from entering the atmosphere each decade.

Commenters expressed their awe toward the Cybertruck. "Still one of the finest vehicles in existence," one user wrote. "I am shocked by the 12.5 seconds run of the dual motor," another user said.

