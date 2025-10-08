Toyota introduces new feature that could save drivers big money: 'A good idea'

"We need to build technologies that bridge the gap."

Long known for prioritizing hybrid technology, Toyota has found a new way to help drivers save money while cutting pollution in the process.

The Japanese automaker has unveiled a "science-backed" app called ChargeMinder, which is designed to reward electric and plug-in hybrid drivers for charging more consistently. By turning the charging experience into a game with streaks, rewards, and helpful tips, Toyota hopes to make smart charging a habit, according to a news release.

Many plug-in hybrid EV drivers skip charging, which leads to a reliance on gas. Toyota's research shows that subtle nudges, such as encouraging messages, educational quizzes, and progress tracking — features similar to those of apps such as Duolingo — can make a significant difference. In U.S. trials, charging rates rose by 10% among PHEV drivers, while satisfaction jumped to 100%.

In Japan, drivers shifted nearly 60% of their charging to coincide with peak renewable energy production, adding 30 hours of daytime clean charging per car each day. This not only lowers pollution but also reduces costs for consumers and utilities alike.

The app is a product of the Toyota Research Institute's Human-Centered AI team, which drew on behavioral science to design over a dozen interventions to improve habits. The impact could be substantial. More consistent charging of PHEVs means less money spent on gas, quieter rides, and less tailpipe emissions polluting communities and warming the planet.

"This work emphasizes the importance of incorporating behavior change as a key part of a decarbonization strategy. We need to build technologies that bridge the gap between human behavior and carbon reduction," said Manabu Handa, assistant manager for Toyota's Carbon Neutral System Planning Department.

When home EV charging is paired with home solar panels, drivers can further cut costs. Homeowners interested in making that leap can explore vetted installer quotes through EnergySage, a simple tool for comparing options and saving thousands of dollars.

Toyota hasn't announced a release date for ChargeMinder, but it could soon become a helpful tool for EV and hybrid drivers worldwide.

As one commenter put it, "A little bit of gamification is a good idea." Especially when it helps drivers save money and advances the clean energy transition.

