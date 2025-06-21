Toyota unveils new lineup with major change for one of its most popular models: 'The biggest move yet'

Toyota is ready to unveil a new lineup of RAV4s, but this time, it'll only be available as a hybrid. The 2026 SUVs will be the second time the brand transitions a popular vehicle to hybrid-only.

Given the popularity of the RAV4, the rising interest in hybrids, and Toyota's investment in these vehicles, this is no surprise.

These SUVs will be available in a conventional or plug-in model, making them accessible to those without home chargers.

According to Inside EVs, current estimates suggest that the plug-in RAV4 can run up to 50 miles per charge, up from 42 in previous models.

The article also outlines new specs, including up to 320 horsepower for plug-ins (226 hp for regular) and a max towing capacity of 3500 pounds (1750 for regular). These numbers may vary slightly depending on the drive type and trim.

Other features reported by Inside EVs include quieter cabins, a large touchscreen, and a built-in voice assistant. There will be three lines: Core, Rugged, and Sport, as well as multiple trims, providing options for the hybrid-curious.

"Eliminating the gas-only version is the biggest move yet in Toyota's hybrid strategy, and everyone will reap the benefits," wrote Iulian Dnistran for Inside EVs.

And the benefits of hybrid and electric vehicles continue to grow. The fuel savings alone can help balance these vehicles' initial higher price points.

Tailpipe pollution is also likely to decrease significantly thanks to the gas saved by each new hybrid RAV4. CarBuzz estimates that up to 19.8 million gallons of gas will be saved with the 2026 models.

Less gas used means money saved, and less pollution from mining and burning dirty energy.

Toyota had previously made a similar move with the 2025 Toyota Camry.

The brand isn't alone, with most automakers releasing more hybrid and electric vehicles. According to Government Technology, General Motors, Ford, and Jeep are also on the path.

"It was pretty clear that the consumer is voting for the hybrid," David Christ, head of the North American brand division, told CNBC.

