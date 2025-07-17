Audi unveils new high-tech hybrid model with major performance upgrades — here are the details

This upgrade is indicative of the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

Audi has officially unveiled its third-generation Q3 compact SUV, introducing a new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant that dramatically expands electric-only capabilities while delivering high-tech enhancements and design improvements.

The standout feature from this new e-hybrid SUV is its vastly improved battery system. The total battery capacity reaches 25.7 kilowatt-hours, with a usable 19.7 kilowatt-hours. This is nearly double from the previous model.

The improved battery power results in a WLTP-rated electric range of up to 74 miles, a significant leap from the 30 miles of the older model.

With the Audi Q3 PHEV's 74-mile electric-only driving range, this greatly reduces engine wear and cuts gas costs.

The transition to EVs often comes with a level of skepticism. Battery manufacturing, mining practices, and pollution during charging are all common critiques of battery-powered vehicles.

But when we examine these issues, it is clear that EVs are still a far greater alternative to gas-powered vehicles. A study from MIT found that gas-powered cars release an average of 350 grams of carbon dioxide per mile over their lifetime. On the other hand, the study found that EVs produce just 200 grams per mile, even when charged using the U.S. electric grid, which relies on dirty fuels.

It is also important to note that installing solar panels dramatically increases the cost savings associated with EV ownership, as fueling with solar energy is significantly cheaper than relying on public charging stations or the U.S. electric grid. For an easy way to compare quotes from vetted local installers, check out EnergySage to save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

If you're looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle, the Audi Q3 PHEV could be a great vehicle to start with. For additional support, check out this starter guide to EV ownership.

