Iconic sightseeing bus company makes electrifying changes to its touring fleet: 'Leading the way toward more sustainable travel'

Tootbus, an iconic sightseeing bus company in Europe, is partnering with electric vehicle company VEV to adapt its vehicles to battery electric vehicles and solar power.

Tootbus — which provides hop-on, hop-off and other tours in cities like Paris, London, Bath, and Versailles — and VEV plan to convert 30 Tootbuses to electric vehicles by 2029. Already at least three buses have been transformed into EVs.

"We recognised the enormous potential that switching to a complete end-to-end sustainable electric fleet could have in helping us achieve our emissions-reduction goals," said Gavin Brooking, managing director of Tootbus UK.

Since 2021, Tootbus has run its sightseeing fleet on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), which "reduces CO2 emissions by 90%." The new EVs for Tootbus will help achieve a reduction of 15,567 kilograms of pollution per year. Tootbus and VEV hope to achieve these goals by delivering renewable power through chargers, roof-mounted solar-power panels at Tootbus' depot, and optimized power supply.

"The bus and tourism sectors have a critical role to play in helping to decarbonise UK roads," said Mike Nakrani, CEO of VEV. "As the transition to electrification is set to gain pace over the immediate and longer-term future, leading players in these sectors have recognised that going green is not only the right thing to do, but is also a competitive advantage and are keen to make the switch as soon as possible."

Electric vehicles, which can save money and reduce harmful pollution, are increasing in popularity. In 2023, EV sales rose by 46% in the U.S., and the number is projected to increase in 2024, with one in nine cars sold to be electric.

For electric buses, the projections are slower, but they are on the rise. According to CALSTART, the U.S. saw 66% growth for electric buses in 2022. And there are plans to increase electric buses, with 60 new electric buses now operational in New York City and plans for fully electric buses by 2040.

With government tax credits, international collaborations, and business innovations such as all-electric aircraft, we can see an increase in electric vehicles that help us breathe easier and lower long-term costs. The collaboration between VEV and Tootbus is one step forward in these goals.

"We're excited to be working with … Tootbus to demonstrate the invaluable impact that fleet electrification and smart energy management have in helping cities to reduce carbon emissions," Nakrani said. "We look forward to continuing to support them in leading the way toward more sustainable travel."

