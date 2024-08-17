'State-of-the-art' solar microgrid to power industrial plant: 'Driving economic revitalization ... backed by clean energy'

A new titanium plant in West Virginia is making waves in the clean energy space, thanks to its use of solar power to run.

According to Canary Media, the "state-of-the-art" Timet plant in Ravenswood, West Virginia, could be the first industrial plant to run mostly on renewable energy, courtesy of the solar panels and battery storage microgrid being built nearby by BHE Renewables.

The Timet plant will be taking over the site of a former aluminum smelter, which closed its doors in 2009. The move will further reduce the environmental impact of the project, as the site is already developed for industrial use.

Titanium is an essential element in modern society; per Canary Media, it is resistant to corrosion and highly durable, which allows it to be used in a variety of industrial and personal products, as well as in many medical procedures, such as hip replacements and dental implants.

However, the smelting of titanium can use an incredible amount of energy, as its melting point is 3,135 degrees Fahrenheit, hotter than either steel (which melts at around 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit) or aluminum (which melts around 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit), according to United Performance Metals.

Being able to get that energy exclusively from clean sources like solar, rather than having to rely on dirty fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas, would lessen the environmental impact of the industry immensely, if implemented at a larger scale. While the process of creating the metal would still be expensive, using the solar microgrid in more places could allow for a significant amount of that cost to be offset and lessened.

On top of that, titanium is lighter than steel (and stronger relative to its weight), and it's generally stronger than aluminum. Plus, being able to produce it closer to home in the United States would cut down on both shipping costs of the material and, ultimately, on the price of goods made with the metal for the consumer.

The Ravenswood plant "​demonstrates the ability of a microgrid to meet industrial customers' demands," BHE Renewables vice president of communications and public relations Dan Winters said, per Canary Media. "Including … delivering renewables where and when they are needed, and driving economic revitalization through manufacturing backed by clean energy."

Operations are slated to begin in 2025 and expected to reach full capacity by 2027.

