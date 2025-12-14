Scientists make disturbing discovery in human urine samples: 'We urgently need to classify [this]'

Concerns are growing about how polluted water from roadways is affecting not just the environment but human populations as well.

What's happening?

In a study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters, researchers out of the Guangdong Key Laboratory of Environmental Pollution and Health took a closer look at tiny particles shed from car tires and the toxic chemicals that they can release over time.

Over the course of the study, 150 urine samples were collected from three different populations across South China. The participants included adults, children, and pregnant women.

The team discovered that the chemical 6PPD and its toxic byproduct, 6PPD-quinone, were common pollutants in the urine of those tested. In fact, the chemicals were detected in 60-100% of samples.

Why is the discovery of tire chemicals in urine important?

While the researchers acknowledged that both 6PPD and 6PPD-quinone were prevalent in the environment, they noted that there was a lack of studies to determine if these harmful chemicals were making their way inside humans. Since the chemicals are known to be highly toxic to aquatic animals, there are concerns that humans could face similar dangers.

According to NOAA Fisheries, scientists developed a test to detect 6PPD-quinone in fish, shellfish, and other marine mammals. They hope that the tool will allow them to track the chemical's movement and buildup in food webs. This could lead to a better understanding of its risks to ecosystems and better stormwater management systems.





What's being done about toxic tire chemicals?

In a study published in Environmental Research, scientists pointed to tire particles as the leading contributor to microplastic pollution. These tiny particles derived from fossil fuels have been linked to a number of severe health issues, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurological disorders.

Henry Obanya, a researcher from the University of Portsmouth and lead author of the study, detailed the team's findings in an essay for The Conversation, pushing for the reclassification of harmful chemicals such as 6PPD and 6PPD-quinone.

"We urgently need to classify tire particles as a unique pollution category," Obanya wrote. He noted that because of the array of chemicals used to create tires, we may not know the true impact of the contamination in our bodies until more research is conducted.

"Tire particles tend to be made from a complex mix of synthetic and natural rubbers, along with hundreds of chemical additives," Obanya added. "This means the consequences of tire pollution can be unexpected and far reaching."

