Scientists develop solution to dramatically increase efficiency of next-generation solar panels: 'We believe that this additive will play a crucial role ...'

Solar panel technology has been slow to evolve, so it's exciting to see new research advancements.

Researchers from the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea have unlocked a new technique to dramatically increase efficiency in next-generation perovskite solar panels.

For years, perovskite has been a promising technology that could offer solar panels a massive leap in efficiency. The solar panels we see today are built with silicon. Perovskite is a different kind of structure that can offer better performance at a fraction of the cost of current solar panels. The improved performance is thanks to perovskite's ability to more efficiently capture energy from specific parts of the light spectrum than silicon.

The fun part about perovskite is that it isn't a single material. It's a molecular structure for elements to be connected. While there is naturally occurring perovskite, the elements in it can be swapped out for what best suits our needs. The silicon we're using in solar cells today lacks that kind of flexibility.

One of the major roadblocks to perovskite's growing popularity is its tendency to decay over time, especially under high temperatures. This is where the new research from DGIST comes in. By introducing a hydrogen-bonding element to perovskite cells, they've been able to increase stability.

Even after spending over 72 days under 85 degrees Celsius (185 degrees Fahrenhiet) of heat, their panel managed to maintain 98% of its original performance. The additional stability also provided a nice bump in power conversion efficiency from 22.61% to 24.31%.

"We believe that this additive will play a crucial role in overcoming the thermal instability challenge that needs to be resolved for the commercialization of solar cells," said Professor Choi Jong-mi from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

Recently, there was additional research unveiled by Northwestern University on more effective protective layers for perovskite cells. Meanwhile, researchers at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea have been able to significantly bump up perovskite solar efficiency.

The more we continue on this road of getting perovskite cells ready for real-world use, the sooner we can enjoy the benefits of even better sustainable energy.

Even in a best-case scenario, it will take years for perovskite solar to graduate from labs to store shelves. Until then, it's a great idea to get solar panels installed on your home now. This will help you save on your utility bills and ensure the power you use is as green as it gets. Read up on our guide to get started on installing solar panels at home.

