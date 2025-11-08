Scientists test revolutionary new power plant that's inspired by ski lift: 'Technically feasible'

A team of researchers from the Munich University of Applied Sciences has tested a tidal power plant design resembling a ski lift, equipped with small kites attached to a cable that generate pollution-free electricity.

The innovation could provide a unique way to harness marine energy and help power the transition to greener electricity throughout Europe.

According to a press release, the team, along with researchers from the Technical University of Munich and a cable car manufacturer, conducted a pilot run of the power plant in September near Landshut, Germany.

After two years working on the project, the team was finally ready to test it in the Middle Isar Canal, and it exceeded all expectations.

"Our results show that the kites maintain stable alignment in the current and travel through the water at up to 1.5 meters [4.9 feet] per second," professor and fluid mechanics specialist at Munich University, Robert Meier-Staude, said in the release, as Interesting Engineering translated.

The revolutionary power plant imitates the design of a ski lift, with pulleys located at the ends of the structure and a cable running across.

Anton and Peter Glasl from Wackersberg, brother owners of ski lift manufacturer Enrope GmbH, were the brains behind the power plant, so it's easy to see where they got the idea.

Attached to the cable are the small "kites," which power the entire operation.

"Unlike ski lifts, where the pulleys drive the cable, our concept uses the cable's movement, powered by the water current, to generate electricity at the pulleys using generators," Meier-Straude explained, per IE.

Since water is around 1,000 times denser than air, underwater kites can be 1,000 times smaller than wings that would perform a similar function in the air, and the kites could produce the same amount of energy.

However, researchers noted that for a real tidal power plant, the kites would have to be around five times larger.

"The prototype test demonstrated that a tidal power plant using cable car technology is technically feasible," Meier-Staude added, per IE. "This technology could contribute to Europe's energy transition."

As part of the European Green Deal, which aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, the government plans to install tidal power plants capable of generating 40 gigawatt-hours per year, which will go a long way toward meeting the EU's climate goals.

Similar tidal power plant projects are being deployed in the Philippines and France, showing that clean energy is well on its way to replacing dirty fuels and ushering in a healthier future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



