Group set to build ‘pioneering’ tidal energy power plant: ‘Our vision is to replicate this in several off-grid sites’

An off-grid island in the Philippines will make use of some incredible technology to transition from diesel energy to clean, renewable energy powered by the tides.

Electrek reported on the project, which will see the remote Capul Island of Northern Samar receive Southeast Asia’s first “tidal energy plant.” The plant will be constructed by UK company Inyanga Marine Energy Group, which was contracted by Philippines energy company Energies PH.

Inyanga has patented an invention called the HydroWing — a modular, multi-rotor tidal energy device with a permanent gravity-based structure, with attached wings and turbines that harvest energy from the waters’ currents.

This device, Electrek wrote, is “going to get the island off the fossil fuels and onto reliable clean energy.”

Such a device is an ideal source of energy for a remote island, particularly one with strong currents as Capul Island is. And hopefully, other islands in the region will also be receiving similar clean energy generators.

“As we embark on this pioneering tidal power plant for the Philippines, our vision is to replicate this in several off-grid sites all over the country to provide electricity in the hinterlands,” said Energies PH co-chairman and CEO Antonio Ver.

Electrek’s commenters were all for the clean energy transition.

“Great news! Basically any island powered by diesel should be converting to renewables due to the cost of running and shipping the diesel along not to mention the pollution,” wrote one commenter.

“That’s really cool. Engineers have all the fun! I hope this works because diesel stinks,” wrote another.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s 10 barrels a day or 10 million. Every place in the world where oil demand dries up for good is a victory,” a third chimed in. “Islands are renewable energy and electrification champions. I get a thrill every time I hear about an island that reaches energy independence by going renewable.”

