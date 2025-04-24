  • Tech Tech

Massive project to generate power underneath the ocean gets major funding boost: 'Innovative'

The project has been in development as part of a broader energy transition strategy.

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: iStock

France is making waves in renewable energy, with a tidal power project receiving a grant to fast-track its progress.

As reported by Interesting Engineering, the NH1 tidal energy project has secured a €31.3 million (approximately $35.7 million) grant from the European Union's 2023 Innovation Fund.

Tidal energy has long been an untapped resource in the global clean energy race. Unlike solar and wind, which are weather-dependent, tides are driven by the gravitational pull of the moon — this makes them highly predictable and reliable. 

The NH1 project aims to address the need for stable, around-the-clock, renewable electricity while also reducing reliance on harmful fossil fuels. Once the project is up and running by 2028, it will generate around 34 gigawatt-hours, enough to power about 15,000 homes.

The project has been in development as part of France's broader energy transition strategy and aligns with the country's 2030 renewable energy goals. The turbines, each producing 3 megawatt-hours, will be installed in the Alderney Race, an area with exceptional tidal flow and a potential of up to 5GW of untapped power.

According to Normandie Hydroliennes, 80% of the project's value will be sourced from French suppliers. It's expected to create around 400 direct and indirect jobs, benefiting residents as well as the environment.

The EU estimates the combined "Zero-Net" projects receiving Innovation Fund grants will cut air pollution by nearly 398 million tons of harmful carbon dioxide over the next decade.

"This funding will enable us to take decisive steps in the implementation of our innovative and competitive solution," Normandie Hydroliennes director Katia Gautier said.

Additionally, tidal turbines are completely submerged, meaning they cause no visual or noise pollution. 

Fortunately, these tidal farms aren't the only renewable energy developments being built in Europe.

Floating wind farms in the North Sea are projected to provide power to 1.2 million U.K. homes once completed by 2026. Meanwhile, there is a solar fuel plant in Germany that uses solar power to convert energy into synthetic fuels for aviation.

As France looks ahead, this kind of clean, quiet, and locally manufactured energy source is a great and promising addition to the ever-expanding renewable energy portfolio.

